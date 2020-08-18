The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Edelstein: 10%-11% of all Israelis screened are positive for coronavirus

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported that 1,660 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 18, 2020 12:50
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein tours the Supergum factory in the West Bank, which makes masks, on August 18, 2020 (photo credit: OR KAPLAN)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein tours the Supergum factory in the West Bank, which makes masks, on August 18, 2020
(photo credit: OR KAPLAN)
One month after coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu took his position and only two weeks before school starts, Israel’s morbidity rate remains worryingly high, according to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.
Speaking Tuesday during a tour of a mask factory in the West Bank, Edelstein said that after daily senior living facility testing and other survey screenings are removed from the number, the percentage of people who test positive for coronavirus each day out of those tested stands at between 10% and 11%.
“That is a very worrisome number,” he said.
On Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported that 1,660 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday, plus another 248 between midnight and 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The death toll also continues to rise, with 698 people dead from the virus.
Moreover, the number of patients in serious condition surpassed 400 for the first time Tuesday - 410, among them 113 who are intubated.
The total number of patients since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 95,000.
“I am sorry to ruin the party,” said Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto at the Knesset Tuesday morning, “but although we see a certain decrease [in infection] … we are concerned.”
Grotto was responding to a comment by Knesset Coronavirus Committee chairwoman Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton that the Health Ministry is seeing a decline in infection and therefore cultural activities should be allowed to resume to a great extent.
The topic of the committee meeting was the opening of the school year on Sept. 1.
Grotto said that, “We may see a change for the worse in the coming days, so we do not want to make decisions that will change at the last minute. However, the intention at the moment is to open [schools] in full, according to the outline” agreed on with the Education Ministry.
Recall, according to the current plan, children will go to school in-person and/or learn from home depending on their age. Students in preschool will have a full, six-day school week and will operate without restrictions.
Grades 1 and 2 will learn almost as usual, five days per week and with their normal classroom sizes. Third and fourth graders will also study five days per week, but in groups of 18 or fewer students and with each student sitting at a separate table.
In contrast, fifth- and sixth-grade students will learn partially from school and partially via remote learning. Students will be expected to be in their classrooms twice a week, in capsules of no more than 18 students. The other three days they will be at home.
Special education students, at-risk youth and integration children will study as a matter of routine, even when educational institutions are closed. There will be training of education teams to work with special populations under these circumstances.
According to the framework, students in preschool through grade 2 and all special education students will not be required to wear masks. Students in grades 3 will wear them during recess and only children in grades 4 and above will be required to wear masks all the time.
All students will be obligated to bring in a signed health form every day.
Grotto said that in addition to all of this, the Health Ministry is working on a protocol for ensuring proper ventilation in classrooms, such as making sure that windows are opened in closed spaces.
He noted that there has been an increase in morbidity among fourth and fifth graders, but that the ministry is “afraid to open the upper grades because seventh graders and above are a major source of infection. There is a question about that, especially when we are in a sensitive situation,” Grotto said.
Also, on Tuesday, Transportation Minister Miri Regev spoke on Army Radio. She said that she asked the Foreign Ministry to examine the possibility of working with Cyprus and Georgia to allow Israelis to enter, too.
She also said that within a month testing centers should be set up at the airport.
On Monday, Regev and Prime Minister Netanyahu toured Ben-Gurion Airport. Regev said that people mocked the idea that the skies would open by mid-august but, “yesterday, we were told 5,000 passengers traveled to Bulgaria, Croatia and Greece.”


