Edelstein: Millions more COVID-19 vaccines en route to Israel

There is no shortage of vaccines in Israel, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein stressed Monday, as he announced that nearly half-a-million Israelis had been inoculated. “We are vaccinating at a crazy pace,” the minister said during a briefing from a Sderot vaccination complex, adding, “There is no shortage. There will be no shortage.” He said that according to the schedules determined by Pfizer and Moderna, together with the State of Israel, within two months there will be millions of vaccines in Israel.“I ask you, maintain prioritization of the at-risk groups first and foremost,” he said.According to most estimates, there are around 3.2 vaccine doses in Israel right now, all from the American company Pfizer – enough to inoculate 1.6 million Israelis. The country ordered eight million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and another six million of the Moderna vaccine, all of which are meant to be in Israel by the end of the first quarter of 2021.The exact number of vaccines in Israel is unknown due to confidentiality agreements with the companies supplying them."In the coming days, everyone will feel that there is no delay in vaccination – even in the periphery and in small localities,” Edelstein said. “We will send vaccines in small trays thanks to an Israeli development. Only today we vaccinated about a thousand residents of Sderot and the surrounding area."
But he added that the country is operating on two tracks: vaccination and lockdown, which was passed by the government last week and approved by the Knesset on Monday in order to help reduce the rate of infection. "I am confident that we will get out of this closure and be able to say to the virus, 'We are not afraid of you,'" Edelstein said. He knocked the Knesset Education Committee that Sunday voted to allow all students, including those in 5th through 10th grade, to attend school during the lockdown."I hope these people come back and we continue to fight the virus," he added.On Monday, Maccabi Health Fund announced that it had vaccinated its 100,000th person: 100-year-old Yosef Cohen. "I call on each of you to get vaccinated," Cohen said, "because it is very important. Take care of the older people in your family and get vaccinated."Cohen said he will celebrate his 101th birthday next month around the time he is expected to receive the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. He said the inoculation will be a "special birthday present."