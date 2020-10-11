The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Edelstein: Populism will lead to another lockdown

Health minister demands full compensation for self-employed workers and businesses hurt by the crisis.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 16:18
IDF coronavirus ward opens in Rambam's underground parking lot, pictured in the middle left to right Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI)
IDF coronavirus ward opens in Rambam's underground parking lot, pictured in the middle left to right Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has called on Finance Minister Yisrael Katz to provide full compensation to businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus crisis and not just out-of-pocket expenses.
Speaking Sunday at the opening of the new IDF coronavirus ward at Rambam Medical Center, Edelstein said: “We as a government must make sure that those business owners and people who have lost a lot will receive not only out-of-pocket expenses but real-time, full compensation.”
Edelstein said: “I intend to fight for it. There cannot be a situation where we demand restrictions and then self-employed and private businesses have not received the required compensation. I will not let this situation continue.”
The health minister also spoke about the exit strategy, which is reportedly to be rolled out in nine stages that could begin as early as this Wednesday. However, a full exit from the lockdown and reopening of the economy is expected to take as long as four months, with two-week intervals between each stage to monitor the impact on the rate of infection.
The stages as they are being considered now are as follows:

Stage 1: Open preschools, customer-facing businesses in full, the airport, beaches; allow takeaway; remove the 1-kilometer travel restriction
Stage 2: Open grades one through four, synagogues, alternative health services
Stage 3: Open customer-facing businesses stores, malls, marketplaces and gyms
Stage 4: Open restaurants, coffee houses and attractions
Stage 5: Open hotels, bed and breakfasts and pools
Stage 6: Open museum and leisure activities; allow group sports to operate
Stage 7: Resume classes for grades five through 12
Stage 8: Open event halls, amusement parks
Stage 9: Allow audiences to attend group sporting events; open clubs and bars

“I will present an outline of hope,” Edelstein said of the plan. “The beginning of a gradual, safe and responsible release of the economy that has the potential to keep the morbidity rate low… It is possible to do so provided we are not dragged away by populism.
“Whoever comes out with calls to open everything immediately destroys the economy and the lives of human beings – of those who have suffered enough," he stressed. "It is not possible to open and within a few weeks bring about another lockdown.”
On Sunday morning, Knesset Coronavirus Committee chairwoman MK Yifat Shasha-Biton has called on the government to open up now and close only those areas with high infection.
“We need to open up now, not in a week,” she said in an interview Sunday morning with Army Radio. “There are restrictions that everyone knows have no epidemiological logic. Why wait? Society is crashing."



Tags Yuli Edelstein Coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why does Netanyahu not pass a 2021 budget in December? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 American oleh suspect in dog abuse case has detention extended
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam.
5 Meet Israel’s ‘Greta Thunberg,’ candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize
Yosef Abramowitz [R] with President Shimon Peres [L], in the middle are US comedian Sarah Silverman and her sister, Rabbi Susan Silverman, who is also married to Mr. Abramowitz.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by