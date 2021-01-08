Education system during third lockdown: Here's what you need to know

As Israel entered its third strict lockdown on Friday morning, the government decided to close most of the educational institutions while implementing the transition to remote learning, starting on Friday until January 21 - at least.

However, the government decided to exempt from this closure institutions of special education, boarding schools, and educational institutions for at-risk youth.

The Education Ministry published on Thursday the outlines for the lockdown, and its solutions to ensure the continuity of the studies for all.

> For students in special institutions, the ministry, jointly with local government, will open day centers for children aged from 3 to 12 to operate in special education schools from Sundays to Thursdays.

For other students whose schools were shut down, the government published the outlines for remote learning for all age groups: Here are the main points for the following grades by the Education Ministry: , the government published the outlines for remote learning for all age groups:Here are the main points for the following grades by the Education Ministry:

KINDERGARTEN

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Study hours in each age group will include a mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning according to the age group.

How:

- Teaching - learning in small group settings and in short time units.

Goal:

- Planning will be flexible and will allow every student to participate in remote learning from home, according to their home conditions.

- Integrating recreational and social aspects – integrating life skills classes and the Mafteach Lev program, which focuses on cultivating values and social skills. - Planning will be flexible and will allow every student to participate in remote learning from home, according to their home conditions.- Integrating recreational and social aspects – integrating life skills classes and the Mafteach Lev program, which focuses on cultivating values and social skills. MIDDLE SCHOOL

Grade 7:

Goal: Maintaining friendships and strengthening personal connections; focusing on learning; strengthening skills in the basic areas and language in a multidisciplinary perspective; doing exercises; and performing varied and alternative evaluation assignments. - Adapting content, assignments and level of readability of the texts in line with each student’s ability.Maintaining friendships and strengthening personal connections; focusing on learning; strengthening skills in the basic areas and language in a multidisciplinary perspective; doing exercises; and performing varied and alternative evaluation assignments. Grade 8:

Goal : Strengthening basic skills; continuing to develop skills for independent study, while addressing age-specific social issues. Therefore, emphasis will be placed on learning in small groups and maintaining a supportive social framework.

Grade 9:

Goal : Transition to high school.

Emphasis on self-direction and decision making.

In learning, emphasis will be placed on the core subjects as study preparation, while paying attention to the upcoming move from middle school, which requires developing independent learning skills, and being aware of one’s strengths and abilities. HIGH SCHOOL

Grade 10:

Goal: Learning and implementing school evaluation assignments and maintaining a supportive social framework. Grade 11 & Grade 12:

Goal: Learning and preparing for the winter matriculation (bagrut) exams, continuing social involvement, strengthening independent learning skills, completing assignments and exams for students who have yet to successfully complete their obligations related to the exam program. Learning and implementing school evaluation assignments and maintaining a supportive social framework.Learning and preparing for the winter matriculation (bagrut) exams, continuing social involvement, strengthening independent learning skills, completing assignments and exams for students who have yet to successfully complete their obligations related to the exam program. - Teaching - learning in small group settings and in short time units.

Teachers will keep contact with parents through weekly meetings, and create weekly/daily pedagogical programs including activities for the children.Children will be divided into groups of age and by kindergarten.Identifying children with difficulties and children at risk and providing tailored responses to these children by a support team -supervisor, counselor, psychologist, welfare.5 days a week remote learning sessions, creating a routine with the students -