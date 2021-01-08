The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Education system during third lockdown: Here's what you need to know

The Education Ministry published the outlines of this lockdown, and its solutions to ensure the continuity of the studies for all.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
JANUARY 8, 2021 11:49
An empty school is seen after Israel shut schools as part of precautionary measures against coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 15, 2020 (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
An empty school is seen after Israel shut schools as part of precautionary measures against coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 15, 2020
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
As Israel entered its third strict lockdown on Friday morning, the government decided to close most of the educational institutions while implementing the transition to remote learning, starting on Friday until January 21 - at least.
However, the government decided to exempt from this closure institutions of special education, boarding schools, and educational institutions for at-risk youth. 
The Education Ministry published on Thursday the outlines for the lockdown, and its solutions to ensure the continuity of the studies for all.
> For students in special institutions, the ministry, jointly with local government, will open day centers for children aged from 3 to 12 to operate in special education schools from Sundays to Thursdays.
> For other students whose schools were shut down, the government published the outlines for remote learning for all age groups:
Here are the main points for the following grades by the Education Ministry: 
  • KINDERGARTEN

When: Teachers will keep contact with parents through weekly meetings, and create weekly/daily pedagogical programs including activities for the children.
How: Children will be divided into groups of age and by kindergarten.
Goal: Identifying children with difficulties and children at risk and providing tailored responses to these children by a support team -supervisor, counselor, psychologist, welfare.
  • ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

When: 5 days a week remote learning sessions, creating a routine with the students - Study hours in each age group will include a mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning according to the age group.
How:
- Teaching - learning in small group settings and in short time units.
- Adapting content, assignments and level of readability of the texts in line with each student’s ability. 

Goal
- Planning will be flexible and will allow every student to participate in remote learning from home, according to their home conditions.
-  Integrating recreational and social aspects – integrating life skills classes and the Mafteach Lev program, which focuses on cultivating values and social skills.
  • MIDDLE SCHOOL

Grade 7: 
Goal: Maintaining friendships and strengthening personal connections; focusing on learning; strengthening skills in the basic areas and language in a multidisciplinary perspective; doing exercises; and performing varied and alternative evaluation assignments.
  
Grade 8: 
Goal: Strengthening basic skills; continuing to develop skills for independent study, while addressing age-specific social issues. Therefore, emphasis will be placed on learning in small groups and maintaining a supportive social framework.

Grade 9:
Goal: Transition to high school.
Emphasis on self-direction and decision making.
In learning, emphasis will be placed on the core subjects as study preparation, while paying attention to the upcoming move from middle school, which requires developing independent learning skills, and being aware of one’s strengths and abilities. 
  • HIGH SCHOOL

Grade 10:
Goal: Learning and implementing school evaluation assignments and maintaining a supportive social framework.
Grade 11 & Grade 12: 
Goal: Learning and preparing for the winter matriculation (bagrut) exams, continuing social involvement, strengthening independent learning skills, completing assignments and exams for students who have yet to successfully complete their obligations related to the exam program.


Tags education school education ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel lockdown Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Capitol riots: Trump's challenge to democracy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The lawless streets of Kafr Aqab and Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The vaccination and an old plague

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's political career is not over yet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by