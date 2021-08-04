The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

El Al’s in-flight COVID testing program to take off Thursday

Travelers have complained of long lines and crowded closed spaces, a recipe for spreading infection, but the pilot will enable passengers to skip these lines.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 4, 2021 15:09
El Al plane (photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
El Al plane
(photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
El Al will kick off a pilot program on Thursday to screen passengers for COVID-19 just before boarding their airplane or on the flight itself so that they do not have to be tested upon landing at Ben-Gurion Airport.
According to Health Ministry regulations, any traveler entering Israel must be screened for the virus. Even vaccinated individuals who are not coming from banned or orange countries with special quarantine requirements must take this test and enter isolation until receipt of a negative result or 24 hours – whichever comes first.
Travelers have complained of long lines and crowded closed spaces, a recipe for spreading infection.
The pilot, which is being carried out in collaboration with the Health Ministry and the coronavirus testing company Femi Premium that already manages testing at the airport, would enable passengers to skip these lines. 
Specifically, the pilot will be carried out on an El Al flight leaving New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport at 2 p.m. Thursday with around 280 passengers. XpresCheck, which already operates at JFK, will perform the tests at the gate for anyone who wants to test in advance. 
This is the first time in the world, according to El Al, that passengers will be tested before they land in their destination country. The screening does not replace the coronavirus test that must be performed 72 hours before boarding one’s flight.
“If the pilot is successful,” a spokesperson for the airline told The Jerusalem Post, “it will be extended to additional flights and facilitate easier movement of incoming passengers through the airport.”
Passengers who take advantage of the program will be asked to provide their details for identification in their country of destination, including name, passport number, address and telephone number.
Qualified testing personnel will carry out the tests wearing appropriate personal protective gear and disposable gloves, which will be replaced between passengers. Travelers will be swabbed in their throat and nose. The specimens will be stored in dedicated sampling tubes that contain the traditional special solution for transmitting and maintaining viruses. Each tube will be marked with a dedicated barcode for easy identification. The tubes will be transferred in a refrigerated cooler that will guarantee the quality of the samples during the flight.
Results will be delivered to the passengers in Israel, according to the standards of the Health Ministry. 
The cost of the test should be around NIS 80, El Al said, similar to the current cost for testing at the airport. El Al will not charge anything additional to provide the service. However, the airline told the Post that there are no plans to make PCR testing part of the ticket price.
“Payment is being made to the professional medical body that performs the test,” the spokesperson said. 
The airline said that the goal is to restore the flying experience to something more similar to what it was before COVID-19. 
“Despite the complex situation and restrictions,” El Al’s CEO Avigal Soreq said, “El Al will continue to do everything in its power to develop creative and effective solutions for its customers, ones that will allow Israel to open up to foreign tourism, which is so critical to the state's economy and employment of tens of thousands of Israeli families. 
“We call on decision makers to examine these methods, and to adopt similar solutions, so that we can live alongside the coronavirus,” he said.


Tags El Al airline company aircraft Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a budget. What's next? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by