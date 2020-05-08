FDA approves Israeli start-up Aidoc's AI to detect COVID-19 in CT scans

Tel Aviv-based artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Aidoc received approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their product helping doctors in detection and triage of findings associated with the coronavirus, the company said in a statement.Aidoc's AI system can detect and prioritize findings from CT scans associated coronavirus. This prioritization helps triage patient urgency and can help manage treading COVID-19 by providing adjunctive information to help further and thoroughly evaluate a patient's condition. This not the first time Aidoc's AI products have received FDA approval. The company already has four FDA approvals for scans to detect strokes, embolisms, cervical spine fractures and hemorrhaging. However, as the coronavirus outbreak has spread, predictive and analytical programs have become more relevant than ever as doctors become increasingly overwhelmed by the ongoing pandemic.This is reinforced by recent studies by the universities of Chicago, Brescia and Brussels as wells as a report from New York's Maimonides Medical Center, which have shown that at least 8%-10% of patients that undergo CT scans for other conditions were found by the radiologists to have COVID-19 despite not exhibiting any of the associated respiratory symptoms. Identifying these cases quickly allows doctors to isolate and treat them before their conditions worsen.“In our experience, it is not unusual for the radiologist to be the first to diagnose COVID-19 disease in patients especially when the disease is clinically unsuspected. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic may occur in waves and should these waves occur, it will become increasingly important to identify imaging findings suggestive of COVID-19 in a variety of clinical settings,” said Dr. Paul Chang, vice chair of radiology informatics at University of Chicago Medicine. “Aidoc’s ability to detect and triage patients with incidental findings associated with COVID-19 acts as another layer of protection as the disease may continue to circulate in the months to come.”