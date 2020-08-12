The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

FDA gives Jerusalem-based company go-ahead to start cancer drug trials

The drug, DSP107 works by both boosting the body's natural immune system, and breaking down the defenses of the cancer cells.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
AUGUST 12, 2020 17:49
Cancer cells [illustrative] (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Cancer cells [illustrative]
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
The US Food and Drug Administration has given the go-ahead to a Jerusalem-based medical research company to begin trials on a new cancer drug designed to combat advanced solid tumors.
The path is now clear for KAHR Medical to begin phase I and II clinical trials of their drug DSP107 in patients, to assess the safety and efficacy of the drug both by itself and in combination with another drug, atezolizumab, owned by Roche.
"Receiving clearance from the FDA to advance our lead immuno-oncology program to the clinic marks a significant milestone for KAHR as we transform into a clinical-stage company," said Yaron Pereg, PhD, CEO, KAHR Medical.
KAHR specializes in developing immuno-oncology drugs - that is, drugs that use the body's own immune system to fight various types of cancer. In particular, it's duel signaling proteins (DSP) technology enables the creation of targeted biological chemicals with two functional ends. These ends can simultaneously block and/or activate natural biological signals, directing cells to work in the patient's benefit.
In the case of DSP107, the drug simultaneously targets cancer cells, weakens their defense mechanisms, and activates the body's innate and adaptive immune systems to work against the cells.
It is used to target tumor cells which over-express CD47, a protein known for its "don't eat me" signal, which tells the body's immune system cells not to kill off healthy cells. In this way, the tumor cells effectively trick the immune system into not dealing with the tumor, allowing it to progress. But DSP107 binds to the CD47 on cancer cells, blocking them from working and effectively turning off the "don't eat me" signal. At the same time, the drug activates T-cells (a type of cell central to alerting the immune system to the need to act) which are specific to the tumor, in effect telling the body's immune system to target the cancer cells.
In this way, the drug both boosts the immune response, and breaks down the cancer cells protection against the immune system, allowing the patient's body to naturally defeat the cancerous tumor.
"DSP107, with its unique dual mechanism of action and its excellent safety profile with no hematological toxicities has the potential to become a best-in- class CD47 therapy.  We are proud of our significant progress in recent years and look forward to initiating the Phase I/II study in the upcoming weeks for the benefit of patients suffering from challenging-to-treat cancers," Dr. Pereg said.
In February of this year, KAHR raised $18 million in a funding round from a global syndicate of investors, including Flerie Invest AB, Oriella Limited, Hadasit Bio-Holdings (HBL), Pavilion Capital and Mirae Asset Venture Investment. The funding round came just six months after the company announced their clinical collaboration with Roche to evaluate DSP107.


Tags cancer Cancer drugs Cancer Treatment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bibi needs to say something about convicted Jewish terrorist Yona Avrushmi By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by