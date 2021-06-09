First case of seizures linked to cannabis withdrawal recorded in Israel

The Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital reported the first case documented in medical literature of a patient who suffered from seizures, confusion, and restlessness after not smoking on shabbat, to the extent that he required hospitalization.

The man, who is in his 50s, was rushed to the Samson Assuta Ashdod hospital multiple times over the course of a few months and was treated in the emergency room each time. During his fourth admission to the emergency room one of the nurses noticed a pattern: The man was only being admitted on Saturdays.

After inquiring more, the nurse realized that the man used medical cannabis to help with chronic back pain, but that he refrained from using it on Saturdays as it is forbidden for Jews who observe the rules of shabbat.

Doctor Debra West, Director of the Urgent Care Department began to investigate into whether or not there could be a link between the onset of seizures and the break from smoking cannabis.

She discovered that the only medical records pertaining to the issue were of similar cases found in animals, and seizures have never been recorded in humans as a result of temporary cannabis withdrawal.

The medical staff attempted to persuade the patient to continue smoking cannabis on Saturdays in order to prevent this from occurring but he refused due to religious belief. However, he was persuaded to instead use cannabis oil as a substitute on the weekends, and since then he has not suffered from any more seizures.

"This is a rare case that has not been documented to date in the scientific literature, regarding the connection between the non- consumption of medical cannabis and the onset of seizures in humans," said West. "I am convinced that the thinking of medical staff - especially the urgent care staff - and the need to find an explanation for the phenomenon is what led to this important discovery. I am proud of the work we have done and wish the patient a continued healthy and happy life."

