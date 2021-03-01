The first-ever cardiac accessory implant surgery was performed Monday at The Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus, Petah Tikva, highlighting a major medical technological advancement in the field of cardiac health.

The surgery was done to replace a faulty valve of a 65-year-old patient, following heart failure in which emergency intervention was needed to save her life.

At the prompt decision of Dr. Yaron Barak, director of the Heart Surgery Department at Beilinson, the medical team proceeded to perform the surgery that included installing the valve implant via a subcutaneous approach, unlike the more the common procedure involving open heart surgery to hide the device.

In this procedure, transplants can be done while the patient remains fully conscious, mobile and able to perform daily tasks during the recovery process.

Following the procedure of the patient, only a brief rehabilitation process was required.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}