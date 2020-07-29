First feline infected with coronavirus in the UK

A pet cat tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed case of domestic animal being infected with the virus in the UK, according to the BBC

It is likely that the owner infected the cat with the virus, although both have recently recovered.

Health authorities stated that such cases are extremely rare, and there is no reason to panic.

Only a handful of similar cases have been reported before, mainly in the United States, and in some European and even Asian countries.

It appears that animals can carry the virus on their fur, if they have been around humans sick with coronavirus