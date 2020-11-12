The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Food tech conference examines how to make use of unavoidable food waste

Israel hosts first virtual European Federation of Food Science and Technology conference

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 17:06
Technion–Israel Institute of Technology (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Technion–Israel Institute of Technology
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
“The high-tech sector is pretty full,” Professor Uri Lesmes told The Jerusalem Post. “So, Israelis are always on the lookout for something creative to do, food technology is definitely on the list.”
Lesmes was in Haifa to take part in the 34th European Federation of Food Science and Technology (EFFoST) conference. There, some of the country’s top food-tech professionals shared about what makes Israel a world leader in innovative food production, ranked only after the US and Switzerland.
The conference was hosted by the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology, but held online.
Lesmes said that a major trend in the food market today is how one can best use the unavoidable waste produced when food is manufactured.
“When you take a cow and turn it into steaks,” he explained, “you end up losing the blood and bones. The English use the blood to make blood sausage. The same is true for cannabis, you can use waste to make fabrics or cattle feed.”
Such processes also require technology and effort, but the market is keen on gaining products that have a low carbon footprint and support a sustainable economy, he explained.
He cited as an example how the Israeli food innovation company Hargol Foodtech is trying to feed humanity with grasshopper-based protein. This is similar to the Swiss company Essento, which makes insect burgers and meatless meatballs made from mealworms.  
“What the general public should realize is that due to the modern food industry roughly one third of humanity is no longer looking for where its next meal would come from,” he told the Post. “Two centuries ago, roughly half of humanity was working to make enough food to eat. This liberation of one-third of humanity enabled us to do other things with our time. These two centuries are also when humanity made unfathomable progress in science and technology.”  
He said the modern issue is less of food scarcity and more of diets.
“People like to blame the product,” he said. “I’m not fat because I overeat, I’m fat because this food makes me fat.”
Lesmes said Danakol, a yogurt with beta glucan that was clinically proven to reduce cholesterol levels, should have been a massive hit. However, because people could not see and feel the effect right away, they abandoned the yogurt, deciding they were paying too much for little effect.
He said that sales of fatty cheeses in Israel increased after the country began using red stickers to warn consumers from high-calorie foods. While the market currently has AIs that can tell people what to eat to enjoy maximum health, humans tend to rebel against both stickers and machines.
“People want to eat tasty things,” he said. "Red stickers came to mean ‘tasty,’ not ‘bad for me.’”
Lesmes explained that some of it is conditioning and some of it is neurological.
“Take the issue of offering better food for an elderly person,” he said. “A baby will eat almost anything. An old person will resist being fed bad tasting food no matter how good it is for him. He would also refuse to buy it if it says ‘food for old people’ on the box.”  
The conference was held online and received more than 400 abstracts, including many from Israeli professionals that he said were well received.


Tags food technion high tech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After Erekat's death, it's time for new PA leadership to advance peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Did Trump's gamble on God not work? - Analysis
A camel outside the Old City sports a 'God Bless Trump' banner in celebration of the US President's declaration recognizing the city as Israel's capital.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by