Food tech conference examines how to make use of unavoidable food waste

“The high-tech sector is pretty full,” Professor Uri Lesmes told The Jerusalem Post. “So, Israelis are always on the lookout for something creative to do, food technology is definitely on the list.” Lesmes was in Haifa to take part in the 34th European Federation of Food Science and Technology (EFFoST) conference. There, some of the country’s top food-tech professionals shared about what makes Israel a world leader in innovative food production, ranked only after the US and Switzerland. The conference was hosted by the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology, but held online.Lesmes said that a major trend in the food market today is how one can best use the unavoidable waste produced when food is manufactured. “When you take a cow and turn it into steaks,” he explained, “you end up losing the blood and bones. The English use the blood to make blood sausage. The same is true for cannabis, you can use waste to make fabrics or cattle feed.” Such processes also require technology and effort, but the market is keen on gaining products that have a low carbon footprint and support a sustainable economy, he explained.He cited as an example how the Israeli food innovation company Hargol Foodtech is trying to feed humanity with grasshopper-based protein. This is similar to the Swiss company Essento, which makes insect burgers and meatless meatballs made from mealworms.
"What the general public should realize is that due to the modern food industry roughly one third of humanity is no longer looking for where its next meal would come from," he told the Post. "Two centuries ago, roughly half of humanity was working to make enough food to eat. This liberation of one-third of humanity enabled us to do other things with our time. These two centuries are also when humanity made unfathomable progress in science and technology." He said the modern issue is less of food scarcity and more of diets."People like to blame the product," he said. "I'm not fat because I overeat, I'm fat because this food makes me fat."Lesmes said Danakol, a yogurt with beta glucan that was clinically proven to reduce cholesterol levels, should have been a massive hit. However, because people could not see and feel the effect right away, they abandoned the yogurt, deciding they were paying too much for little effect. He said that sales of fatty cheeses in Israel increased after the country began using red stickers to warn consumers from high-calorie foods. While the market currently has AIs that can tell people what to eat to enjoy maximum health, humans tend to rebel against both stickers and machines. "People want to eat tasty things," he said. "Red stickers came to mean 'tasty,' not 'bad for me.'" Lesmes explained that some of it is conditioning and some of it is neurological. "Take the issue of offering better food for an elderly person," he said. "A baby will eat almost anything. An old person will resist being fed bad tasting food no matter how good it is for him. He would also refuse to buy it if it says 'food for old people' on the box." The conference was held online and received more than 400 abstracts, including many from Israeli professionals that he said were well received.