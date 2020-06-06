Former IDF Medic: We’ll deliver a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by 2021

Moderna was selected by the administration of US President Donald Trump as one of the five companies that are most likely to reach the goal of creating a vaccine,

Messenger RNA gives the body instructions how to make proteins, which is why Zaks compared it to software which tells the computer how to run a program.

Born in Israel and having served in the IDF as a medic, Zaks said in the past that he is “not surprised that the vaccine works” as the company has already been successful in developing vaccines for eight other viruses, including several which specifically target respiratory infections.

The Federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority gave Moderna $483 mil to support their efforts.

He told the media that his service in the army and his studies at Ben Gurion University placed on him the path to where he is now, researching cutting edge science in the US.

The vaccine he is working on is set to begin phase 3 testing, meaning human trials, in July. If it is proven to work safely, he says, “we’ll deliver one billion vaccine doses by 2021.”