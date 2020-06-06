The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Former IDF Medic: We’ll deliver a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by 2021

Tal Zaks, who is the chief medical officer of Moderna, says that "the software of life" can be used to prevent the pandemic from spreading.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 6, 2020 02:26
Vaccine (illustrative) (photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)
Vaccine (illustrative)
(photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)
With the coronavirus pandemic not showing any signs of stopping in the near future, countries and pharmaceutical companies have been racing against one another in the hopes of not just finding a cure, but also being the first to sell one to the entire planet.
Moderna was selected by the administration of US President Donald Trump as one of the five companies that are most likely to reach the goal of creating a vaccine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
The other companies of the five are AstraZeneca, Oxford University, Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Pfizer.  
 
Tal Zaks, who is the chief medical officer of Moderna, says that "the software of life" can be used to prevent the pandemic from spreading, he means messenger RNA, reported the Algemeiner on Friday.
Messenger RNA gives the body instructions how to make proteins, which is why Zaks compared it to software which tells the computer how to run a program.
   
Born in Israel and having served in the IDF as a medic, Zaks said in the past that he is “not surprised that the vaccine works” as the company has already been successful in developing vaccines for eight other viruses, including several which specifically target respiratory infections. 
 
The vaccine has not been proven to work yet, but it does show a great deal of promise, Reuters reported.
The Federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority gave Moderna $483 mil to support their efforts.   
 
Zaks had been working at the company since 2015 and, like many others, had been denied the joy of visiting his 80-year-old mother last Passover because flights had been severely limited due to the pandemic.
He told the media that his service in the army and his studies at Ben Gurion University placed on him the path to where he is now, researching cutting edge science in the US.  
 
The vaccine he is working on is set to begin phase 3 testing, meaning human trials, in July. If it is proven to work safely, he says, “we’ll deliver one billion vaccine doses by 2021.”  


Tags IDF innovation Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman The NYT Cotton op-ed controversy from an op-ed editor’s lens By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by