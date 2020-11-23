The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Gallant ahead of corona cabinet: Let all students return to classrooms

Coronavirus cabinet meeting set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Ministers will also discuss new tracking technology.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 17:40
Yoav Gallant (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Yoav Gallant
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
The coronavirus cabinet will convene Monday evening to discuss whether more classrooms can open in the coming weeks. Ahead of the meeting, Education Minister Yoav Gallant tweeted that students in grades seven through 10 must return to school, too.
“Seventh-, eighth-, ninth- and tenth-grade students - we have not forgotten you,” Gallant wrote. “Tonight, I will demand in the coronavirus cabinet meeting to allow you to go back to school as early as next week. Returning to school is the priority for me and the Education Ministry.”

On Tuesday, students in grades five and six are meant to return to their classrooms, and students in grades 11 and 12 on the same day next week.
Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy has been supportive of opening schools ahead of the rest of the economy.
“Despite the desire to return to routine, we saw where we were and what happened to us” last time, he said in an interview with Army Radio on Monday. “Things are being done carefully. We have already tried opening retail in the past and we were up to 9,000 new cases a day. I am sure that Minister Gallant does not want that either. The price of opening the education system is a reduction of other things.”
But he said that he supports making education a national priority.
Health officials have said that children not being school does not only impact their book learning, but their social and emotional growth.
The move comes against the backdrop of calls by Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the leading non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Israel, that all ultra-Orthodox girls’ schools and all grades in them should reopen.
Despite a medical understanding that more reliefs cannot be implemented if schools are to resume, Economy Minister Amir Peretz said Monday that the discussion at the cabinet should center not on what to open but how to open it.
“We need to behave differently,” he said in an interview with Reshet Bet. “There are a few good months until the vaccine arrives.”
He claimed that the more stores that open, the more people will not be crowded in lines or inside them.
At the same time, the cabinet will discuss new digital tracking tools that could help ensure that people isolate without violating their privacy, as some have claimed that the Shin Bet General Security Service tracking does.
It was reported the cabinet meeting was delayed from Sunday to Monday in order to give ministers Izhar Shay and Ze'ev Elkin time to prepare an outline of potential technology solutions to present at the meeting.
The new technology would either be utilized alongside or in place of the Health Ministry’s Magen 2 application, too.


Tags school Yoav Gallant Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rabbis make welcome call for Jewish unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by