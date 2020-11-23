Gallant ahead of corona cabinet: Let all students return to classrooms

The coronavirus cabinet will convene Monday evening to discuss whether more classrooms can open in the coming weeks. Ahead of the meeting, Education Minister Yoav Gallant tweeted that students in grades seven through 10 must return to school, too.“Seventh-, eighth-, ninth- and tenth-grade students - we have not forgotten you,” Gallant wrote. “Tonight, I will demand in the coronavirus cabinet meeting to allow you to go back to school as early as next week. Returning to school is the priority for me and the Education Ministry.”
On Tuesday, students in grades five and six are meant to return to their classrooms, and students in grades 11 and 12 on the same day next week.Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy has been supportive of opening schools ahead of the rest of the economy.“Despite the desire to return to routine, we saw where we were and what happened to us” last time, he said in an interview with Army Radio on Monday. “Things are being done carefully. We have already tried opening retail in the past and we were up to 9,000 new cases a day. I am sure that Minister Gallant does not want that either. The price of opening the education system is a reduction of other things.”
תלמידי כיתות ז׳, ח׳, ט׳, י׳ - לא שכחנו אתכם. הערב אדרוש בקבינט הקורונה להחזיר אתכם לבתי הספר כבר בשבוע הבא - חזרתכם ללימודים עומדת בראש סדר העדיפויות שלי ושל משרד החינוך.סדר עדיפות לאומי נכון מחייב את חזרת התלמידים לבתי הספר. זהו נושא ערכי וצורך לאומי חיוני.— יואב גלנט (@yoavgallant) November 23, 2020
On Tuesday, students in grades five and six are meant to return to their classrooms, and students in grades 11 and 12 on the same day next week.Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy has been supportive of opening schools ahead of the rest of the economy.“Despite the desire to return to routine, we saw where we were and what happened to us” last time, he said in an interview with Army Radio on Monday. “Things are being done carefully. We have already tried opening retail in the past and we were up to 9,000 new cases a day. I am sure that Minister Gallant does not want that either. The price of opening the education system is a reduction of other things.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}But he said that he supports making education a national priority.Health officials have said that children not being school does not only impact their book learning, but their social and emotional growth. The move comes against the backdrop of calls by Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the leading non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Israel, that all ultra-Orthodox girls’ schools and all grades in them should reopen.Despite a medical understanding that more reliefs cannot be implemented if schools are to resume, Economy Minister Amir Peretz said Monday that the discussion at the cabinet should center not on what to open but how to open it.“We need to behave differently,” he said in an interview with Reshet Bet. “There are a few good months until the vaccine arrives.”He claimed that the more stores that open, the more people will not be crowded in lines or inside them. At the same time, the cabinet will discuss new digital tracking tools that could help ensure that people isolate without violating their privacy, as some have claimed that the Shin Bet General Security Service tracking does.It was reported the cabinet meeting was delayed from Sunday to Monday in order to give ministers Izhar Shay and Ze'ev Elkin time to prepare an outline of potential technology solutions to present at the meeting.The new technology would either be utilized alongside or in place of the Health Ministry’s Magen 2 application, too.