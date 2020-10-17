The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus commissioner to church leaders: Elderly people deserve to live

“We see it day in and day out. Every day in Israel, we have 40 people who die," coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu said.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 17, 2020 18:12
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu and Ayman Saif, head of the Magen Israel Arab desk, visited with leading Bishops in Haifa on Saturday to address issues specific to the churches and Christian religious events.
Saif said that weddings and funerals “worry me the most,” and during the visit, the group specifically reviewed guidelines for funerals - including ways to maintain respect for those who die from coronavirus - and related issues. 
“This is a sickness that causes people to die,” Gamzu said in an impassioned speech. “We see it day in and day out. Every day in Israel, we have 40 people who die.
“There are 700 people in serious condition in the hospitals. The number went down, but there are still 700,” he continued. “When we decided to lockdown there were 500. The overcrowding in the hospitals has not yet gone down in a meaningful way.”
He said many people believe it will not happen to them, that they will not get sick. But it only takes one asymptomatic person in the wrong place without a mask to spread the virus. 
He told the leaders - who included Father Joseph Mata, Archbishop of the Greek Catholic Church in the Galilee; P. Hanna Kaldani, Patriarchal vicar of Galilee; and many others - that as the heads of their communities, people are turning to them for how to behave.
“They listen to what you say and that is what they do,” Gamzu said, adding that there is less disease in prayer houses today only for one reason: gabbais, church leaders and heads of mosques have been diligent to not allow worshippers without masks and to monitor the number of people inside their institutions.
“Control the number of people praying together,” Gamzu stressed. “This is the most important message: this virus can lead to serious sickness or death. Even a person who is 70, 80 or even 90 years old deserves to live.”
When Gamzu spoke on Saturday, the Health Ministry had not yet released new numbers of people infected or dead.
On Thursday, some 1,608 people were diagnosed with the virus, the Health Ministry showed. There were 713 in serious condition, including 247 who were intubated. The death toll stood at 2,128.
 


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Ronni Gamzu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle over investigating the ‘Submarine Affair’ By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
4 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
5 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by