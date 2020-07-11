The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Gates: COVID-19 meds should to go to those in need, not 'highest bidder'

"We need leaders to make these hard decisions about distributing based on equity, not just on market-driven factors."

By REUTERS  
JULY 11, 2020 11:40
Bill Gates (photo credit: ARND WIEGMANN / REUTERS)
Bill Gates
(photo credit: ARND WIEGMANN / REUTERS)
Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to the "highest bidder," saying relying on market forces would prolong the deadly pandemic.
"If we just let drugs and vaccines go to the highest bidder, instead of to the people and the places where they are most needed, we'll have a longer, more unjust, deadlier pandemic," Gates, a founder of Microsoft, said in a video released on Saturday during a virtual COVID-19 conference organized by the International AIDS Society.
"We need leaders to make these hard decisions about distributing based on equity, not just on market-driven factors."
With hundreds of vaccine projects under way and governments in Europe and the United States investing billions of dollars in research, trials and manufacturing, there is concern that richer nations could scoop up promising medicines against the new coronavirus, leaving developing countries empty-handed.
The European Commission and the World Health Organization have warned of an unhealthy competition in the scramble for a medicine seen as key to saving lives and resolving economic chaos sowed by virus, while some officials in Washington have indicated they would seek to prioritize US residents.
Gates said efforts begun two decades ago to battle the global HIV/AIDS crisis, when countries came together to eventually make medicines available in most of the world including Africa, can serve as a model for making COVID-19 medicines widely accessible.
As examples he pointed to the 2002-created Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and the U.S.-based President's Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief to get medicines to people to combat some of the world's deadliest diseases as examples.
"One of the best lessons in the fight against HIV/AIDS is the importance of building this large, fair global distribution system to get the drugs out to everyone," Gates said.


Tags Vaccinations Bill Gates Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus Live Updates remdesivir
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's ministers need to do their job By JPOST EDITORIAL
If COVID-19 was a missile, Israel's reaction would be different By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Politicians, bus rides and the corona marathon By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Israel's healthcare system is crumbling under Netanyahu By EHUD OLMERT
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVITCH

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
4 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
5 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by