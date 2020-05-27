The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Genesis Prize co-founder appointed chairman of Anchiano Therapeutics

"Stan brings a record of deep management, advisory, and strong M&A successes to the company."

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MAY 27, 2020 22:31
Stan Polovets, Anchiano chairman of the board and Genesis Prize Foundation co-founder and chairman (right) and Natan Sharansky, 2020 Genesis Prize laureate (photo credit: NATASHA KUPERMAN)
Stan Polovets, Anchiano chairman of the board and Genesis Prize Foundation co-founder and chairman (right) and Natan Sharansky, 2020 Genesis Prize laureate
(photo credit: NATASHA KUPERMAN)
Stan Polovets has been elected chairman of the board of directors of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies to treat cancer in areas of significant clinical need located in Cambridge, MA.
Polovets joined the board of Anchiano in April 2020. He previously served as CEO of AAR, a private equity firm with a global energy portfolio valued in excess of $25 billion, and represented TNK in its merger with BP to form one of the world’s largest oil companies and in the eventual sale of the merged company TNK-BP for $55 billion. A graduate of Stanford Graduate School of Business, Polovets also held management, advisory, M&A and various financial positions at ExxonMobil, KPMG, EY and The RAND Corporation.
“We warmly welcome Stan as our new Chairman,” said Frank G. Haluska, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Anchiano. “In the short time he has been on the board, Stan has already made a tremendous impact on the Company. Stan brings a record of deep management, advisory, and strong M&A successes to the company, in addition to his extensive board experience. We look forward to his leadership.” 
Polovets is a co-founder and chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation, a prominent international philanthropic group, which recently contributed $1 million in grants to health care organizations, universities, and NGOs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.  These grants include funding support for research to mitigate medical complications of coronavirus by the medical staff at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and a competition for students at New York University Tandon School of Engineering to solve physical challenges presented by COVID-19.


Tags business israel business Genesis Prize
