Government under quarantine: Five ministers in isolation, one has corona

Ministers Ze'ev Elkin, Orly Levy and Ya'akov Avitan are in isolation on Sunday after coming in contact with Minister Rafi Peretz, who has coronavirus . Peretz was diagnosed shortly after Shabbat on Friday.

In addition to the ministers, some of Peretz’s advisors were forced to quarantine, as was Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Yedid.

“When Shabbat came out, it unfortunately became clear that I was positive for coronavirus,” Peretz wrote on his Twitter account. “I am currently feeling well and I wish a complete recovery for all Israeli patients.”

מרגיש כרגע טוב ומאחל רפואה שלמה לכל חולי ישראל. שבוע טוב. עם צאת השבת התברר לצערי כי יצאתי חיובי לבדיקת קורונה שעשיתי ביום שישי.מרגיש כרגע טוב ומאחל רפואה שלמה לכל חולי ישראל.שבוע טוב. August 1, 2020



Peretz caught the virus from his director-general, who was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

Minister Eli Cohen is also in isolation, though he was in contact with another patient.

Peretz was in contact with Minister Ya’acov Litzman, as well, but Litzman did not have to enter isolation because he had coronavirus in the past.