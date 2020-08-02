The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Government under quarantine: Five ministers in isolation, one has corona

“When Shabbat came out, it unfortunately became clear that I was positive for coronavirus,” Rafi Peretz wrote on Twitter.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 2, 2020 15:51
Bayit Yehudi leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Bayit Yehudi leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ministers Ze'ev Elkin, Orly Levy and Ya'akov Avitan are in isolation on Sunday after coming in contact with Minister Rafi Peretz, who has coronavirus. Peretz was diagnosed shortly after Shabbat on Friday.
In addition to the ministers, some of Peretz’s advisors were forced to quarantine, as was Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Yedid. 
“When Shabbat came out, it unfortunately became clear that I was positive for coronavirus,” Peretz wrote on his Twitter account. “I am currently feeling well and I wish a complete recovery for all Israeli patients.”

Peretz caught the virus from his director-general, who was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.
Minister Eli Cohen is also in isolation, though he was in contact with another patient.
Peretz was in contact with Minister Ya’acov Litzman, as well, but Litzman did not have to enter isolation because he had coronavirus in the past.
Recall, in April, Litzman was health minister when he contracted coronavirus, putting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, National Security Council Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and then Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov into quarantine. 


