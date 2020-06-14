Gov't approves appointment of Chezy Levy as Health Ministry D-G

“I am sure he will be of great help in leading the system in the challenging period ahead of us, especially in dealing with the coronavirus,” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said.

Levy is the medical director of the Barzilai Medical Center. He replaced outgoing director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov.

Levy, a surgical specialist, has been the head of Barzilai Medical Center since 2012.

He served as a doctor in the first Lebanon war and participated in several medical humanitarian missions around the world, including to Kosovo, Zaire, Kenya, Macedonia, Turkey and Rwanda.

He led the creation of Barzilai’s fortified underground emergency department, which is considered one of the most protected and technologically advanced in the world.

Levy has extensive experience in emergency medicine, as well.

“The state of Israel is in a very tough battle against the coronavirus,” Levy said. “This is just one part of the challenges that face the healthcare system.”

He said he will work hard to lead the professional fight against the pandemic and to ensure that all Israelis receive proper and compassionate care.