The plan states that any citizen above the age of 12 — and eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Israeli guidelines — requires a vaccination certificate in order to enter events hosting 100 people or more in an indoor space. The Health Ministry Green Pass outline , which was approved last week, comes into effect Thursday morning.The plan states that any citizen above the age of 12 — and eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Israeli guidelines — requires a vaccination certificate in order to enter events hosting 100 people or more in an indoor space.

These include sporting events, hotels and tourist attractions, conference and prayer halls, gyms and studios, concerts, plays, restaurants and bars containing over 100 people.

Unvaccinated adults who did not recover from COVID must present with a negative COVID test to enter these gatherings.

In weddings and other celebrations subject to the Happy Badge , which intends to minimize infection at events where participants are expected to dance, eat and mingle together, children under 12 must also present a negative COVID test.

