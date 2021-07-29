The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Green Pass in effect: Israelis require jab certificate for indoor events

The plan states that any citizen above the age of 12 - and eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine - requires a certificate in order to enter events hosting 100 people or more in an indoor space.

By HADAS LABRISCH  
JULY 29, 2021 08:44
A woman shows her green passport at the Khan theater in Jerusalem on February 23, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A woman shows her green passport at the Khan theater in Jerusalem on February 23, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Health Ministry Green Pass outline, which was approved last week, comes into effect Thursday morning.
The plan states that any citizen above the age of 12 — and eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Israeli guidelines — requires a vaccination certificate in order to enter events hosting 100 people or more in an indoor space.
These include sporting events, hotels and tourist attractions, conference and prayer halls, gyms and studios, concerts, plays, restaurants and bars containing over 100 people.
Unvaccinated adults who did not recover from COVID must present with a negative COVID test to enter these gatherings.
In weddings and other celebrations subject to the Happy Badge, which intends to minimize infection at events where participants are expected to dance, eat and mingle together, children under 12 must also present a negative COVID test.
According to the outline, starting August 8th, the negative virus test must be a 24-hour fast test in order to enter, as opposed to the current 72-hour PCR test available to Israelis for free through their health care provider. According to the outline, children and those who cannot vaccinate for underlying health reasons will still be able to get the new fast test for free, but other adults will need to pay to use the service.
Over 5.3 million Israelis are vaccinated for the virus, according to the Health Ministry COVID dashboard. Some 10,000 received their second shot in the past 24 hours.
Israel is currently experiencing a rise in numbers, with over 2,000 new cases identified for two consecutive days, in the highest incline since March. Some of the positive cases are people who received the double dose of the Pfizer vaccine since its installment in December 2020, raising questions as to the vaccine's effectiveness over time, as well as its proficiency against the Delta variant.
 


Tags Health Ministry Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Roni Daniel: Israel's melting pot personified - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by