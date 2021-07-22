Coronavirus: Slight rise in serious patients as cabinet prepares to meet

After several days of stability, Israel registered an increase in number of serious patients on Thursday as the cabinet prepared to meet to approve the return of a green pass outline and discuss the situation at the airport.

Some 72 patients were in serious conditions on Thursday morning. On Sunday they were 66, but the following day the number went down to 61 and slowly raised from there. Around mid-June there were about 20 patients in serious condition, with less than 200 active cases in the country. Currently the active cases are almost 10,000.

Some 1,336 new cases were identified on Wednesday. They were 1,406 on Tuesday and 1,381 on Monday.

The cabinet is expected to approve a green pass system granting access to all gatherings of more than 100 participants only to people who are fully vaccinated, recovered or having had a negative test performed in the previous 72 hours.

In addition, the ministers will discuss the situation at the airport, which is considered a weak point in containing the current outbreak, since about 10% of new cases identified in Israel are currently represented by people who came back from abroad.

The list of countries under travel ban – which Israelis cannot visit unless they obtain a permission from the devoted governmental committee - might be expanded. The list currently includes Uzbekistan, Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, Spain, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.