The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Health Basket 2021: New drugs for MS, cancer, diabetes to be included

For the first time, chemo-integrated immunotherapy treatment was approved for patients with lung cancer.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
FEBRUARY 10, 2021 15:14
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
New treatments for diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and cancers were among the drugs included in state-subsidized health basket for 2021, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.
A team of around 35 medical personnel and other health officials discussed some 185 new drugs and technologies valued at around NIS 2 billion. However, only a fraction of them were ultimately approved, as the budget available for the treatments stood at NIS 550 million, up from NIS 500 million from last year.
The decisions are usually made by January 1, but this year the coronavirus crisis delayed the process.
The basket includes drugs for chronic diseases, cardiovascular issues, diabetes, cancer, lung diseases, gastrointestinal and liver disease, ADHD, neurological disorders, diseases in the fields of rheumatology, urology, gynecology, nephrology, hematology, endocrinology and obesity. Additional treatments were also added for mental health issues, genetic testing and dental health.
For the first time, chemo-integrated immunotherapy treatment was approved for patients with lung cancer.
Moreover, the access to drugs for patients carrying type 2 diabetes was expanded.
New and groundbreaking drugs for patients with cystic fibrosis and cardiac amyloidosis were included (Tricapta and Windmax).
The basket would not provide also for new tests for a survey to detect genetic diseases during pregnancy intended for diverse populations, including Jews of Ashkenazi, Ethiopian and Yemeni descendance and the Arab, Bedouin, Druze and Karaite populations.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags health cancer Multiple Sclerosis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Why can't Israeli innovation reopen schools?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amos Yadlin

To stop Iran, Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

 By AMOS YADLIN
Gil Troy

American Jews: Why are you AWOL on Iran? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

ICC chamber decision is an irreparable stain on the court - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by