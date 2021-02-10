Health Basket 2021: New drugs for MS, cancer, diabetes to be included

A team of around 35 medical personnel and other health officials discussed some 185 new drugs and technologies valued at around NIS 2 billion. However, only a fraction of them were ultimately approved, as the budget available for the treatments stood at NIS 550 million, up from NIS 500 million from last year.

The decisions are usually made by January 1, but this year the coronavirus crisis delayed the process.

The basket includes drugs for chronic diseases, cardiovascular issues, diabetes, cancer, lung diseases, gastrointestinal and liver disease, ADHD, neurological disorders, diseases in the fields of rheumatology, urology, gynecology, nephrology, hematology, endocrinology and obesity. Additional treatments were also added for mental health issues, genetic testing and dental health.

For the first time, chemo-integrated immunotherapy treatment was approved for patients with lung cancer.

Moreover, the access to drugs for patients carrying type 2 diabetes was expanded.

New and groundbreaking drugs for patients with cystic fibrosis and cardiac amyloidosis were included (Tricapta and Windmax).

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The basket would not provide also for new tests for a survey to detect genetic diseases during pregnancy intended for diverse populations, including Jews of Ashkenazi, Ethiopian and Yemeni descendance and the Arab, Bedouin, Druze and Karaite populations.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.