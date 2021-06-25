Health Ministry: Indoor mask mandate to be reinstated today at 12:00 pm

Masks must be worn in all indoor spaces other than a permanent living space.

The following are exempt from the new coronavirus mask mandate:

1. Children below age 7

2. Someone who cannot wear a mask due to a disability

3. Someone who is alone

4. Two workers who permanently work in the same room.

5. During physical exercise

In addition, the Health Ministry recommends to wear a mask at large gathering held outdoors, such as the pride events to be held over the weekend.

The Ministry also recommends that people who are at-risk or are not vaccinated refrain from attending gatherings of any sort.

