Coronavirus: Indoor mandatory masks could be back on Sunday – official

The requirement to wear a mask indoors could be restored as early as Sunday, Head of Public Health Service Dr. Sharon Alroy-Price said on Thursday, as Israel registered over 100 coronavirus cases for the third day in a row.“It has been decided that if the weekly average of daily cases exceeds 100, we will go back to wear masks in closed spaces,” Alroy-Price said, speaking to Hebrew site Ynet. “I believe that this event will occur already on Sunday in light of the very fast trend we are seeing. Further measures will depend on government decisions.”new cases identified on Wednesday, according to the Thursday morning update by the Health Ministry. A week before, new cases were only 13 and the week before just 6. While Israel had not registered over 100 cases for several days in a row, the figures remain just a fraction of the new patients identified every day during the darkest months of the pandemic in the winter, which numbers in the thousands.The centers of the new outbreak have been some schools, including in Binyamina and Modi’in. In light of the number of infected people, Binyamina was classified on Thursday as red according to the ministry’s traffic light system to monitor the pandemic indicators of all municipalities in Israel.As of Thursday, some 330 children and 30 teachers were positive to the virus, while the number of active cases stands at 680 after in the past weeks it had dropped below 200. At the peak of the pandemic, some 88,000 people in Israel were infected.In addition, the number of serious patients has also registered an increase, from its lowest since last summer - 21 - on Saturday, to 26 on Thursday. In January, cases were over 1,200.At the same time, the vaccination campaign is slowly regaining some speed. On Wednesday, over 10,000 shots were administered for the first time in two months. Of those, almost 7,000 were first doses given to children ages 12-15, marking another significant increase compared to the previous day, when about 4,100 teens were inoculated, and to Monday, when the number stood at 2,600.Some 138
The inoculation of the age group 12-15 has been indicated by the government as one of the priorities to contrast the new outbreak. In addition, the obligation of wearing mask has already been restored at the airport and in medical facilities, and the enforcement of regulations, including of quarantine requirements for people coming back from abroad has been stepped up.Furthermore, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Wednesday that the entrance of vaccinated foreign nationals, which was supposed to be allowed starting from July 1, was postponed to August 1. Some 11 people of the new cases identified on Wednesday arrive to Israel from abroad, seven of whom were fully vaccinated. On the previous day, they were 14, nine of whom jabbed.The number of vaccinated people getting reinfected has been a reason of concern for health authorities, even though so far the data shows that the Pfizer vaccine is still highly effective against the new contagious Delta variant (also known as Indian), especially in preventing serious symptoms."The data we have today, accumulating from research we are conducting at the lab and including data from those places where the Indian variant, Delta, has replaced the British variant as the common variant, point to our vaccine being very effective, around 90%, in preventing the coronavirus disease, COVID-19," Alon Rappaport, Pfizer's medical director in Israel, told local broadcaster Army Radio.Reuters contributed to this report.