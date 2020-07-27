The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Health Ministry launches renewed application to fight coronavirus

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein launched the "Magen 2.0" (shield) application intended to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
JULY 27, 2020 22:30
Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein speaks during a press conference about the coronavirus COVID-19, at the Health Ministry in Jerusalem on June 28, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein speaks during a press conference about the coronavirus COVID-19, at the Health Ministry in Jerusalem on June 28, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The Health Ministry's new version for "The Shield" ("HaMagen") application, was meant to be launched during a press conference on Monday, but given the situation at Israel's Northern border, the event had to be cancelled.
The application warns users of a possible exposure to coronavirus patients and provides detailed instructions as to what to do next in case of potential exposure.
The ministry emphasized that the app stores information regarding your locations solely on your device and cross-references it with the Health Ministry's updated epidemiological data.
Some additional features also include path sharing by confirmed patients to support the epidemiological investigations by the Health Ministry in a friendly and secure way.
As for privacy concerns, Health Ministry affirmed that the application was developed in coordination with leading information security experts.
In addition, data pertaining to users geographical location is strictly kept on the device unless the user willingly shares it as part of the epidemiological investigation. 
Edelstein said that "massive downloads are very important, every citizen that will use the application will help to protect his health, the health of his loved ones, as well as the health of all citizens. This is one small step for the citizen, and one giant leap for the state."


