Health Ministry: Night closure could reduce infection by only 5%

The Health Ministry reported 748 people were diagnosed with the novel virus on Friday – 2.1% of those screened. Moreover, some 50% of new cases are from within the Arab sector, according to Ayman Saif, head of the coronavirus response in Arab communities. The coronavirus cabinet is expected to reconvene Sunday to continue discussions about opening more commerce and classrooms, and implementing additional restrictions to slow the spread of infection.The Health Ministry reported 748 people were diagnosed with the novel virus on Friday – 2.1% of those screened. Moreover, some 50% of new cases are from within the Arab sector, according to Ayman Saif, head of the coronavirus response in Arab communities.On Saturday, some 294 people were in serious condition, including 130 who were intubated. The death toll stood at 2,720.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for a night curfew. However, according to Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy, a night curfew alone will only be able to reduce the cases of coronavirus infection by about 5% because the restaurants and other places of entertainment are closed anyway.

In a weekend interview with Kan News, Levy said that while a night curfew has not yet been ruled out, such a move only makes sense if it is accompanied by additional measures.

Levy’s comments came soon after the government convened late Thursday night a meeting of top officials at the offices of the National Security Council to discuss the possibility of such a curfew - despite health experts like Levy saying it would be ineffective. No agreement was reached.

The Justice Ministry has also explained that there may be legal difficulties in enforcing a night curfew.

Prof. Ronni Gamzu – who just resigned from his role as coronavirus commissioner – and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein joined Levy in his skepticism about night curfews.

So did MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, head of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee, who said that “it makes no sense. If the government wants to prevent weddings or other gatherings, it should focus on courageously enforcing against these events in all sectors. There should not be collective punishment because part of the public is breaking the law.”

