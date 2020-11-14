The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Health Ministry: Night closure could reduce infection by only 5%

“If the government sends everyone into their houses and weddings continue because they cannot enforce against them, [a night closure] will be a waste of time.”

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 14, 2020 18:28
Prof. Chezy Levy, designated to be the Health Ministry's director-general (photo credit: BARZILAI HOSPITAL)
Prof. Chezy Levy, designated to be the Health Ministry's director-general
(photo credit: BARZILAI HOSPITAL)
The coronavirus cabinet is expected to reconvene Sunday to continue discussions about opening more commerce and classrooms, and implementing additional restrictions to slow the spread of infection. 
The Health Ministry reported 748 people were diagnosed with the novel virus on Friday – 2.1% of those screened. Moreover, some 50% of new cases are from within the Arab sector, according to Ayman Saif, head of the coronavirus response in Arab communities.
On Saturday, some 294 people were in serious condition, including 130 who were intubated. The death toll stood at 2,720.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for a night curfew. However, according to Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy, a night curfew alone will only be able to reduce the cases of coronavirus infection by about 5% because the restaurants and other places of entertainment are closed anyway.
 
In a weekend interview with Kan News, Levy said that while a night curfew has not yet been ruled out, such a move only makes sense if it is accompanied by additional measures.
Levy’s comments came soon after the government convened late Thursday night a meeting of top officials at the offices of the National Security Council to discuss the possibility of such a curfew - despite health experts like Levy saying it would be ineffective. No agreement was reached.
The Justice Ministry has also explained that there may be legal difficulties in enforcing a night curfew.
Prof. Ronni Gamzu – who just resigned from his role as coronavirus commissioner – and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein joined Levy in his skepticism about night curfews. 
So did MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, head of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee, who said that “it makes no sense. If the government wants to prevent weddings or other gatherings, it should focus on courageously enforcing against these events in all sectors. There should not be collective punishment because part of the public is breaking the law.”
Professor Gabi Barbash, a former Health Ministry director-general, told The Jerusalem Post: “If the government sends everyone into their houses and weddings continue because they cannot enforce against them, [a night closure] will be a waste of time.”
Other ideas that the cabinet is intending to discuss include raising fines and increasing the number of red zones. 
Infection is climbing.
The reproduction rate (R) rose to one on Friday, an average of the rates in the general society (0.94), ultra-Orthodox community (0.92) and Arab sector (1.07) – meaning that on average, each infected person is infecting one other.
Levy added in his interview with Kan News that he was concerned about the increase in the reproduction rate and that Israel should be careful not to open up irresponsibly. The Health Ministry had said that unless the reproduction rate is below 0.8 further reliefs should not be rolled out. 

Newly appointed coronavirus commissioner Nachman Ash went with Saif to Kafr Kassem on Saturday, where morbidity has been on the rise. Ash said that Kafr Kassem is a central Arab city with a lot of traffic.
"We don't want to see it become a hotbed of infection that sets the whole area on fire."
It was during this visit that Said said that 50% of ew cases are from within the Arab sector. The mayor of Kafr Kassem, Adel Badir, said that of the city's 91 sick people, some 70 caught the virus at a particular wedding. He asked for financial assistance to get morbidity under control and requested the government impose a night curfew on the town in order to stop illegal gatherings from taking place. 


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, crack down on Arab, haredi coronavirus violations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum The policy divide between Netanyahu and Biden – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by