Corona cabinet to debate stage 3: Night curfew, malls on the table

The coronavirus cabinet is expected to convene Thursday at noon to discuss the options for moving forward next week with the next steps of Israel’s exit strategy.

The meeting will take place against the backdrop of higher than expected infection: 734 new cases on Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported Thursday morning - 1.9% of people screened tested positive. The reproduction rate (R) stands at 0.92, according to the Health Ministry.There were 321 people in serious condition, among them 127 who were intubated. The death toll stood at 2,700.

Nonetheless, ministers and health officials met Wednesday to discuss options for allowing more commerce, potentially more children to return to their classrooms and restrictions that could help better control infection. The debate ended without decision.

Among the ideas that were floated around at the Wednesday meeting: maintaining the status quo - Health Minister Yuli Edelstein’s preference; moving forward despite the infection rate; and balancing reliefs with a night curfew - proposed by the National Security Council.

There was also talk once again of increasing enforcement and raising fines.

Finance Minister Israel Katz, who has been pushing since the start of the exit strategy to open stores, said that malls and other establishments should be allowed to resume operation as originally planned – on Sunday, November 15. He agreed that if the malls could open, the country could impose a night curfew as suggested by the NSC.

But Health Minister Yuli Edelstein stood firm and said that nothing more should be opened until the country reaches the necessary indices.

“If we have not reached the necessary reproduction rate, nothing should be opened,” Edelstein stressed.

On Thursday morning, he spoke out again, this time on Army Radio.

"The decision to open stores was a misstep," Edelstein said, adding that he hoped Israel will get back on track or "we will find ourselves in a third wave." He called on citizens to follow restrictions in order to prevent another lockdown, saying that "we cannot find ourselves again in a situation [where] lockdowns and closures [are necessary]" and that further lockdowns will "sacrifice the economy and society."

On the possibility of the implementation of a curfew, Edelstein said that professionals are discussing the efficacy of such a move.

"I think that it could be useful but is dependent on a thousand details, such as from when it is implemented," Edelstein said, adding that they are discussing it because "there are not too many options for other actions to take."

A little later, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy spoke on Army Radio, as well. He, too, stressed that the effectiveness of night curfews is unclear.

“A night curfew currently in the State of Israel is one that deals with things that do not exist anyway, at least according to the law and regulations - restaurants, bars and pubs,” Levy said. “It has not been conclusively proven that night closures alone can lower morbidity.”

He said that he thinks Israel should wait a little long with the malls and rather move forward with opening fifth-sixth grades

"We are currently before the next half step," Prof. Levy noted. "Half of it was taken on Sunday when the street shops opened. Our position is that leaving the quarantine is important from a health, economic and mental point of view. On the other hand, the exit must be careful and safe. We do not want to be in the same place in a few weeks.

“At this stage it is not clear the effect of the previous step we took so I think we should wait a little longer before moving on,” he said.

But he said that the education system could potentially open more.

"I think opening fifth and sixth grades is something that needs to be done,” he stressed. “They will be able to study in capsules. I think this is the next step and we will have to wait a little longer with the malls."

According to the Hebrew website Ynet, ministers who attended the debate attacked the Health Ministry after the meeting, calling it “disconnected” and saying that health officials “do not understand the situation.”