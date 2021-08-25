Home Front Command: No serological tests for children on Wednesday

The Home Front Command announced early Wednesday morning that children will not undergo serological testing for the whole day, Hebrew media reported.

They stated that this decision was made in light of the change in the outline of the tests so that only children in localities with high morbidity will be tested.

Home Front Command stated that testing will resume on Thursday.

Mass serological tests for children ages 3-12 began this week , where the goal was that 1.4 million Israeli students within that age range were to be screened for coronavirus antibodies before the start of the next school year.

The operation was to find how many students had coronavirus but were not eligible for the vaccine. Those who are found positive are given a Green Pass and are not required to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone who has the virus.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman and Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.