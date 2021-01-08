The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hospital performs brit milah for son of woman suffering from stroke

Hadar Myerson (44) gave birth to her fourth child about three weeks ago and a few days after the birth she had a severe stroke in Kfar Saba.

By GADI ZAIG  
JANUARY 8, 2021 02:53
(photo credit: SPOKESWOMAN FOR THE LEVINSTEIN REHABILITATION MEDICAL CENTER)
(photo credit: SPOKESWOMAN FOR THE LEVINSTEIN REHABILITATION MEDICAL CENTER)
In accordance with coronavirus limitations and in the limited presence of family members, a circumcision ceremony was held in the synagogue of the Loewenstein Rehabilitation Medical Center for a patient undergoing a rehabilitation process following a recent stroke.
The exciting and private ceremony took place last Wednesday.
Hadar Myerson, 44, gave birth to her fourth child about three weeks ago and a few days after the birth she had a severe stroke in Kfar Saba.
"We arrived at the nursery in Meir where our son was hospitalized, and Hadar complained that she was not feeling well," told Hadar's husband, Amir.
"In the nursery caring for our son, Hadar went through the incident. I immediately recognized that it was a stroke and a medical team was called to treat her. The fact that we were at Meir Medical Center at the time was critical, the speed of response and treatment she received immediately may have actually saved her life," he continued.
Hadar was transferred for further treatment to the Department of Stroke and Brain Catheterization at Sheba Medical Center.
"We were excited together with the Myerson family about the fact that they chose to hold their son's circumcision event at our medical center and with the help of the center's rabbi, Rabbi Shmuel Hermatz," said Dr. Hagai Amir, director of the Loewenstein Rehabilitation Medical Center.
The event was conducted in accordance with current limitations due to the pandemic.
Dr. Amir continued to elaborate that "On my behalf and on behalf of all the center's employees, I would like to congratulate the family, who will be able to raise their son in health and peace and of course wish Hadar a successful rehabilitation with us and a quick return to her home routine with her children and husband."


Tags hospital brit mila Stroke Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
