Hundreds of Breslov hassidim dance without masks in Uman

Some 2,000 pilgrims managed to enter Uman before the Ukrainian authorities banned entry to the country from August 26 to September 28.

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 13:40
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray next to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Uman, Ukraine, September 19, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray next to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Uman, Ukraine, September 19, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Hundreds of Breslov hassidim and others packed into a large marquee tent in the Ukrainian city of Uman to dance at the end of the Rosh Hashanah holiday without wearing masks or adhering to any social distancing regulations.
Videos which have been shared on social media show several hundred pilgrims in Uman dancing and holding hands in the traditional celebrations after the end of the holiday on Sunday night, with no one wearing masks or keeping an adequate distance from others inside the marquee.

Some 2,000 pilgrims managed to enter Uman, the site of the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, before the Ukrainian authorities banned entry to the country from August 26 to September 28, and spent the holiday at the site of the rabbi’s grave.
The annual pilgrimage to Uman typically sees as many as 50,000 Breslov hassidim and other Jews from Israel and the Diaspora visit the site as part of a tradition which began in 1811, the first anniversary of Rabbi Nachman’s death.
The Israeli government urged the Ukrainian authorities to prohibit the pilgrimage this year, fearing it would cause mass infections amongst pilgrims in the cramped accommodation and prayer conditions at the holy site, and would also spread the disease amongst the local population.
Breslov hassidic leaders waged a determined campaign against the ban on entry, lobbying the Israeli and Ukrainian governments to allow a limited number of some 6,000 hassidim into the site, and detailing a meticulous plan for abiding by COVID-19 social distancing measures to prevent transmission of the disease.
Despite this, no efforts to abide by such regulations were apparent in the footage that emerged Sunday night from Uman. It is unclear if any COVID-19 health regulations were observed over Rosh Hashanah itself since use of electronics is prohibited by Jewish law on holidays and Shabbat.
Last Tuesday, more than 1,000 Breslov hassidim sought to cross into the Ukraine through a border crossing on the border with neighboring Belarus, but were denied by Ukrainian border officials and authorities.
The pilgrims eventually turned back and spent the holiday in the Belarusian cities of Pinsk and Gomel, close to the southern border with Ukraine, and the capital Minsk.
Footage from post-Rosh Hashanah celebrations by Breslov hassidim in those cities also showed dozens if not hundreds of people dancing in crowded conditions with no one wearing masks or maintaining appropriate distances between each other.


