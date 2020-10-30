The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Husband saves wife's life right after completing MDA's CPR course

During Rosh Hashanah, Dana felt pain in her chest, had difficulty breathing and collapsed. Gil, who found her barely conscious on the shower floor.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
OCTOBER 30, 2020 11:56
Gil, his wife Dana, and MDA Paramedic Ahmad Abo Shah. (photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)
Gil, his wife Dana, and MDA Paramedic Ahmad Abo Shah.
(photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)
Gil and his wife Dana, a couple in their 40s living in the Sharon area, celebrated Rosh Hashanah not as they expected. And it could have end tragically. 
During Rosh Hashanah, Dana felt pain in her chest, had difficulty breathing and collapsed. Gil, who found her barely conscious on the shower floor, called Magen David Adom's 101 Emergency Call Center, reported her condition and requested an ambulance urgently.
"As soon as I realized when something was wrong, I called MDA for help and explained to them what had happened," Gil recalled. "Her whole body was rigid and she did not respond, and then suddenly she was not with me."
It usually take some time for the ambulance to come, and by the time they arrived, if nothing was done, it could have been too late. 
Fortunately, Gil, who only a month earlier took the CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) course at MDA, together with the MDA team on the phone, managed to maintain her condition until MDA arrival.
"I immediately remembered the resuscitation course, and started chest compressions. I functioned like a robot, I did not have time to think and process what was happening," Gil said.
"After a few minutes, the MDA team arrived and continued the treatment. They completely took over, gave her electric shocks and medication and continued the compressions until her heart was beating again. I was afraid she would never get out of it alive."
“When we arrived at the house, we continued the resuscitation efforts that Gil had started and for about fifteen minutes we treated Dana with electric shocks, medications, compressions and ventilation," MDA paramedic Ahmad Abo Shah said. "We managed after what felt like a long time to restore her pulse and continued with the critical medical treatment also on the way to the hospital.
"I was panicking," continued Gil, "but thankfully the story is behind us. She had a heart attack, was breathing and sedated in an unknown condition and today she is at home!"
"It's a miracle. We are still in the rehabilitation process and there is more work to be done, but the situation has improved miraculously."
"I am a huge supporter of the course and encourage all of my friends and family to undergo the training," said Gil regarding his training from MDA. "I knew that the course was important even before this happened."
"I would like to thank the MDA staff, the paramedic at the 101 Emergency Call Center who gave me instructions, paramedic Ahmad Abo Shah and his team, and the hospital staff from the bottom of my heart for fighting for her life. They are angels."
Gil, his wife Dana, and MDA Paramedic Ahmad Abo Shah.(Credit: MDA)Gil, his wife Dana, and MDA Paramedic Ahmad Abo Shah.(Credit: MDA)
"I visited her afterwards in hospital and could not believe she was recovering so quickly," said Abo Shah. "When I was told she was in good condition I had chills and tears welled up. From having been in the balance between life and death she came out standing on her feet. It's amazing and it gives me the drive to continue saving lives at work."
"When I got to her house and saw the kids downstairs waiting in fear - I knew I had to help them and save their mom," the MDA paramedic added.
Dana was recently released from the hospital.
"Thank God she came home safe and sound," said Abo Shah. 


Tags health mda Heart attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The significance of back-to-back pro-Israel policies ahead of elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, Trump need to stop corrosive culture of spin By YAAKOV KATZ
The Mandela Effect, fake news and elections By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': F-35 sale isn't dangerous, Netanyahu's lies are By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435
5 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by