Ichilov hospital to open IMED center to develop medical technologies

Ichilov hospital will open a new IMED center to help start-up companies to cooperate with experts and the hospital's medical staff to better develop new medical technologies. The new center will be located on the hospital's16th floor between the office spaces inhabited by MIXER and the inVITA investment fund, making it perfectly placed to create a seamless environment between start-ups and hospital facilities, and transforming Ichilov hospital into a beta-testing site for Israeli industries. inVITA is expected to raise about 65 million dollars, alongside various partners, and will be headed by Professor Roni Gamzu, Israel's previous coronavirus czar, who is now the head of Ichilov hospital."This year, and the health challenges the world has been facing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, have changed the health system completely, and we at Ichilov hospital have made it our goal to continue to lead medical innovation in Israel," Gamzu said. "The coronavirus has led to two major phenomena. The first is that there has been an increase in the number of technology companies who wish to cooperate in the world of the health industry. The second is the implementation of technologies which make treatment more efficient and easier, as well as making providing new insights into the patients health," said Prof. Eli Sprecher, head of R&D in Ichilov hospital. "MIXER is the end result of cooperation with our partners, I thank Prof. Roni Gamzu for his trust and cooperation on this shared path, and am certain that we will push boundaries together," Said IMED CEO Eyal Navveh.
