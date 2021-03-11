Israeli military says its the first army in the world with herd immunity

Maj.-Gen. Itzik Turgeman, head of the IDF Technological and Logistics Directorate, said in a briefing with reporters that currently there are some 81% of the army personnel who have either been vaccinated or recovered from the novel coronavirus.

“We are at the end of the vaccination operation,” he said. “Initially, our goal was to finish the operation within 8-10 weeks. We are now finishing the 10th week — we did it in the shortest time possible, in a precise manner.”

Turgeman added that he estimates that by next week, the IDF will reach 85% immunity.

The IDF’s Medical Corp commander, Brig.-Col. Prof. Elon Glazberg, said that this achievement allows the IDF to start returning to its pro-corona routine.

“Up until two months ago, this [operation] seemed impossible,” he said. “We did it based on a daily learning process, and we have who to be proud of. Thanks to productive cooperation with the civilian [health] system, we managed to it.

“The fact that the mass of the IDF is vaccinated allows us to act differently,” he added. “[It allows us to conduct] gatherings, [and] exercises in units that have over 90% vaccination rate. It also allows us to look forward and stay optimistic, but we keep on enforcing the restrictions and hold daily assessment.”

It is estimated that so far, about 8% of army personnel refuse to get vaccinated. Among them, there are pregnant women, people who can’t be vaccinated due to health reasons and those who are ideologically against it.