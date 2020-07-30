The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

IDI study: What do Israelis think of gov't handling of climate change?

Respondents were asked if the coronavirus crisis increased their concern regarding the dangers of the climate crisis.

By CELIA JEAN  
JULY 30, 2020 15:56
Demonstrators protest in Tel Aviv on September 27 to demand ection on climate change (photo credit: REUTERS)
Demonstrators protest in Tel Aviv on September 27 to demand ection on climate change
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Amid civil unrest on the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, a crisis which has affected the country in its entirety, the Israel Democracy Institute sought to find out Israeli's opinion on government involvement on another crisis that has the potential to affect the whole country: climate change.
Within the context of the coronavirus, the institute's Center for Governance and Economy conducted a survey based on a representative sample of the nation's employed population, which included 757 respondents. Respondents were asked if and how the government should act to improve the Israeli economy’s preparedness for climate crisis, in addition to whether the coronavirus increased their concern over climate change. 
Of the 757 respondents, 361 were men and 396 were women – 48% and 52% of the sample, respectively. However, the sample was later adjusted to reflect the current distribution of men and women in the labor force in Israel, of which 53% are men (1,981,832 workers), and 47% are women (1,746,179 workers).
When asked if Israel's government should act to improve the economy’s preparedness for the climate crisis, 89% responded that the government should take action, and only 5% responded that no action is needed. The remaining 5% answered that they didn't know. 
Among the 89% who believed that the government should take action, 24% of respondents said that the main issue that needs to be dealt with is the economy's competitiveness, while 21% stated that it should focus on improving transportation infrastructure. 
Meanwhile, the opinion of the remaining surveyors were equally divided into three groups. One group responded that the government should focus on green building, another responded that the government needs to work on improving public space in cities, while the last responded that the government should focus on lowering energy costs.
Respondents were then asked how the government should make the changes to the climate budget. About 46% of the respondents stated that the coronavirus crisis heightened their concern with regard to  the dangers of the climate crisis, compared with 54% who indicated that the issue had no impact on the level of their concern.
Lastly, respondents were asked if the coronavirus crisis increased their concern regarding the dangers of the climate crisis.
The percentage reporting that the global pandemic has heightened their concern about the dangers of the climate crisis dropped with level of education. Those who reported an increase in concern over the climate crisis included 41% of those with academic education; 48% of those with technological training; and 52% of respondents categorized as "other."
Similar to education, the percentage of those reporting greater concern gradually decreases with age: from 54% among 18- to 24-year-olds, to 47% between the ages of 25-44, and 37% between the ages of 55 and 64. At age 65 and above, the percentage reporting that the coronavirus crisis increased their concern about the dangers of climate crisis rises to 52%.
Moreover, 28% of the survey respondents believe that the climate crisis is linked to the coronavirus, compared to 42% who do not think there is a connection, and about 30% who responded that they do not know. 
The percentage of those who believe that such a connection exists, also decreased with age: from 37% between the ages of 18 and 24 to 21% between the ages of 55 and 64, rising again to 28% among those age 65 and older.


Tags Israel Democracy Institute climate change global warming Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Marcel Adams: A hundred years of loving Israel and life By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by