iEcology - mapping online media to expand knowledge on the environment

As the technological realm of today seemingly pulls the world further away from nature, an international group of researchers, including Dr. Uri Roll from Ben Gurion University , have instead used technology to help us focus more on nature by utilizing our most prominent source of communication and storing information by way of online media.

The group of researchers explored ways in which to gather and map ecological information from online data put online for other purposes such as social media posts, internet search engine patterns or visits to different web pages. In the new field the researchers deemed iEcology, they aim to use this new way of gathering data for the benefit of the environment as well as to increase knowledge of the natural world.

“People are - rightfully – worried about our constant need to be logged-on, and potential abuse of these online data. However, with iEcology we highlight the silver lining of this ‘data deluge'," said Dr. Jarić, the lead author of the new study. “We can now learn so much about where species reside, when they are active in different manners, and how they interact with each other and their environment. We do not see iEcology as a replacement of the classical and highly important field ecology – rather as being complementary to it. There are huge amounts of data constantly accumulating with vast and varied potential, just waiting to be used," he added.

Many examples of the use of iEcology can be offered. For instance, exploring seasonal dynamics through when people search for a particular species in Wikipedia can highlight rhe true seasonal dynamics of species'.



Conceptual representation of iEcology - showing how key data types can turn into knowledge of the natural world using a set of research tools, which in turn can provide novel ecological insights. (Credit: Ben Gurion University of the Negev)





Another study analyzed online photos of a specific species of birds and the various kinds of herbivores they sit on, illuminating the interactions between these two species groups.