The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Igentify, Genosity cooperate to bring precision medicine to all markets

"In some cases, such as cancer, it’s extremely useful to know the genetic profile of the patient as that would make the treatment a lot more effective,” Igentify director of partnerships said.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 18:51
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA (photo credit: DREAMSTIME)
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
(photo credit: DREAMSTIME)
Israeli digital health company Igentify will cooperate with US-based biotech firm Genosity to deliver the next step in precision medicine to all markets. Precision medicine is a new trend in the healthcare industry, Igentify director of partnerships Yael Furman told The Jerusalem Post.  
“Imagine a person suffering from a headache,” she said, “that person would take an aspirin. The drug is produced for all people who suffer from a headache. Yet in some cases, such as cancer, it’s extremely useful to know the genetic profile of the patient as that would make the treatment a lot more effective.” 
This still means mass-produced drugs for the most common genetic types in a given population, but perhaps drugs will eventually be made for the unique individual who needs them.  
The trend is coupled with other leaps and bounds medicine is going through thanks to big data and the digital age. For example, a woman who has a genetic likelihood to suffer from breast cancer could get digital “pushes” in the form of texts and emails that will remind her to get tested. Better and more frequent testing saves lives.  
“People see our animated videos and forget the mountain of work that goes into genetic research,” Igentify founder and CEO Dr. Doron Behar explains.  
“The videos are important because we want people to understand what the genetic test is, what will happen to their data, and to give their informed consent. Yet that is just the last step – what we do much more,” he said.
“There are only 7,000 genetic counselors in the world today,” Behar said. “This is a huge bottle neck that prevents people from having access to, and benefiting from, their own genetic data. Machine learning can take some of that burden off and deliver the service to more [people]. ”   
IGENTIFY HELPS medical service providers to set up the complex systems needed to decipher such data – from cheek swabs to lab robots to machine learning that is able to scan most possibilities of human genetic material creating a new life.   
“We use cheek swabs because they’re easier to do than blood samples and give us cells from the human cheek,” he explains, “it’s not the spit we’re after, it’s cells. Each cell has your entire genome in it.”  
If a man and a woman are thinking about having a baby together and if they have access to a genetic testing service, it could predict what is the likelihood of the yet-unborn child having a genetic disease based on the genetic analysis of both parents.  
A woman could use a simple cheek swab to learn if she is at risk of suffering from breast cancer. The information is presented in a friendly and easy to understand animated video that has a lot of planning behind it.   
“We’re able to offer this service not just in other languages but also with different avatars,” Behar pointed out. Meaning, a Yiddish language video can be used with an ultra-Orthodox animated couple, or a Mandarin speaking video with an Asian-looking couple.  
“Eventually, you will have your own avatar that would present you with your own genetic data, and that data would be in a digital folder that would travel with you,” he explained, “for example, if you get a job overseas or change cities.”  
If the data is hard to understand or bear, a user is invited for a face-to-face meeting with a genetic counselor. Nobody will ever get a cheery animated film informing them they have Cystic fibrosis, or that they have a 90% probability to suffer from breast cancer.  
“The video is also a good educational tool,” Behar explained. “When you meet a medical doctor and are presented with a lot of data, you might forget or be intimidated. We offer you something you can re-watch at home with the family. We also offer good online data for those who want to learn more about their unique condition.”  
While the exact sums involved in the deal were not released, Behar did say the market is valued at tens of billions of dollars worldwide and grows by 12% every year.  
“Digital health is worth billions,” he explained: “We’re all going to need it in the future.”  
What the Israeli and American companies produce together is a complete package that allows a medical service or center to bring the future of genetic medicine to their clients.  
He said that the firm was created in 2016 with seed money from aMoon, OurCrowd Qure, and Silver Tech Ventures, adding that Open Valley was also a very important partner.  


Tags health medicine genetics data Healthcare System
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government is not doing enough to end violence in Arab sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy US elections: Ballots are paper bullets to the American people - opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Are we entering a new beginning for Israeli-Palestinian talks? – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by