Increased sunlight exposure linked to reduced coronavirus death risk

More exposure to sunlight seemingly lower the mortality risk of COVID-19, as there is a proven correlation between prolonged sunlight exposure in certain areas and a lower number of COVID deaths.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 10, 2021 12:32
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
People who live in sunnier areas may have a lower risk of dying from the coronavirus, a new observational study carried out in the US and replicated in Italy and England suggests.
Researchers compared COVID-19 deaths with UV levels for the same period and found that sunnier areas are associated with fewer COVID-19 deaths.
The study, published in The British Journal of Dermatology, found that the Mortality Risk Ratio – or the ratio between the likelihood of dying for a certain population group and the risk of death for all other population groups – in the US fell by 29% for every 100 KJ/meter squared increase in mean daily UVA. In Italy and England there was an estimated pooled decline of 32%.
Researchers are examining what could be behind this correlation with one possible explanation being nitric oxide that is released by the skin when it is exposed to sunlight. Some studies suggest that the skin's release of nitric oxide may reduce the ability of the SARS Coronavirus2 to replicate.
Another possible explanation is the fact that other studies have shown that increased exposure to sunlight is associated with fewer heart attacks and lower blood pressure, both factors that could possibly reduce the risk of dying from COVID-19. 
This reduced risk could not be explained by vitamin D levels in the local population, according to the research. This is because the research was based in areas where UVB levels are to low to produce significant vitamin D levels in the body.
The study accounted for other known risk factors related to exposure and an increased risk of COVID death including age, socioeconomic status, ethnicity, levels of infection in the area, air pollution, temperature and more. 
Because the study is observational, it cannot establish cause and effect but researches say that if further studies determine that there is a causal effect, sunlight could act as a simple public health intervention.
"These early results open up sunlight exposure as one way of potentially reducing the risk of death," said corresponding author, consultant dermatologist and Reader at the University of Edinburgh, Doctor Richard Weller.

The new study may be particularly relevant to Israel, a sunny state with a high UV index.


Tags health science Coronavirus Coronavirus spread
