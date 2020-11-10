The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Is chutzpah plaguing Israel’s response to COVID-19?

At the end of the day, a defiant public that does not listen to the health recommendations puts the country at risk.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 10, 2020 21:00
Will Israeli chutzpah keep coronavirus around? (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Will Israeli chutzpah keep coronavirus around?
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israel is a nation of rule breakers and as such, it is unlikely to ever be COVID-19 free.
The Jewish people in the Land of Israel are audacious. We live in the shadow of modern conflicts with the weight of the persecution of our ancestors’ past on our shoulders. It’s a personality that has driven innovation, ingenuity - that has fashioned the Start-Up Nation.
But in the battle against the novel coronavirus, the character of this tiny nation of just some 9 million inhabitants located smack dab at the center of rogue regimes is like poison.
Yes, Israelis invented MobileEye, Waze, Orcam and Diagnostic Robotics. We created the cherry tomato, the disk-on-key and an electric car network. And we did it all because we don’t follow the rules, and we don’t take no for an answer.
"Israel is booming in terms of entrepreneurship because you have a culture that allows you to challenge authority and question everything,” Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt said during a visit to the country in 2015. “You don't follow the rules.”
There is little formality or corporate hierarchy but lots of chutzpah.
At the same time, Israelis are used to living under constant threat of attack. Rockets can crush our homes or shatter our windows at any minute. Buses implode. Cars drive into crowds.  
We are scared, but we venture out anyway – because we are resilient, and we believe it won’t happen to us.
After 2,000 years of exile and the Holocaust, we feel we earned a national home in the Land that God gave us, and as such we are strong-willed and empowered. We don’t want to be “friers” – taken advantage of.
Finally, we are a small country with little space and little concept of personal space. When the elevator is full, we let two more people inside. We don’t stand in lines. We hug. We kiss on both cheeks – even if we have never met you before. We are in your face and in your business, and we are doing it out of love and kindness, thank you very much.
COVID-19 does not discriminate based on gender, sex, race or religion – and it also does not discriminate based on nationality.
The reproduction rate – the number of people a sick person infects – has hit somewhere between 0.9 and 1.0, the Health Ministry said, and it is climbing.
The reproduction rate hit a low of 0.6 less than 10 days ago. Now, before Israel has even managed to fully exit from its High Holy Day lockdown, it faces a new set of restrictions and potentially even a Hanukkah closure.
“The declining trend in the number of cases in the ultra-Orthodox sector has stopped in some locations,” The head of the ultra-Orthodox division in the Health Ministry, Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Roni Numa said Tuesday.
He said that residents are failing to be tested and yeshiva students are often seen without wearing masks.
Ultra-Orthodox leaders have called on their people to defy the rules and the government has, in most cases, turned a blind eye while students return to school, gathering together and spreading infection.
Getting the haredim to comply with the restrictions means using enforcement, either through police or fines. Yet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pandered to the threats by United Torah Judaism MKs and tabled a proposal to double coronavirus fines – leaving the country with little recourse.
Netanyahu’s key priority now is subverting the legal process he is facing, not battling the pandemic, and for this he needs the haredim.
At the same time, the Arab sector has taken the law into its own hands, traveling to Palestinian-controlled areas A and B to hold large weddings and other celebrations.
On Saturday, Ayman Saif, the head of the fight against the coronavirus in the Arab sector, said that 6% of Arab-Israelis screened for coronavirus test positive, compared to 2% in the rest of society. Army Radio reported Tuesday that 40% of infected people are Arab.
Despite closures being placed on several Arab towns and cities, like a broken tape, week after week, outgoing coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu travels to a different Arab city and begs its residents to listen to the rules - to believe they can get sick, too.
“Arab society must control itself,” said Gamzu during a visit to Kafr Kara. “You should hold off on the weddings, because there is no way to hold them without more funerals." He also said, “The Arab customs that I love, the coronavirus also loves, and they have become dangerous to our health. We cannot continue to deny the existence of coronavirus and behave as usual.”
On a recent visit to Tel Aviv, the streets were packed with commuters, people hanging out without masks as if the Pfizer vaccine had been delivered to Israel and there was no further threat to our health.
And, of course, the high number of public officials who have broken Health Ministry regulations to barely a slap on the wrist has taught the people that not following the rules is OK, and that following the rules makes you a frier.
But at the end of the day, a defiant public that does not listen to the health recommendations puts the country at risk.
Can the entire nation undergo a personality change? Or is the infection rate going to continue rising and the Start-Up Nation locking down?


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran consistency By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
Micah Halpern Cheering for Biden is followed by antisemitic slurs towards Jews - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
5 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by