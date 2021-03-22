The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Is COVID-19 associated with hearing loss?

A recent study by the head researcher claims 13% of discharged patients report a change in their hearing.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 22, 2021 12:31
COVID-19 face mask (photo credit: UNSPLASH)
COVID-19 face mask
(photo credit: UNSPLASH)
British researchers have linked hearing loss with COVID-19 infections, according to a comprehensive study of data gathered amid the pandemic.
The University of Manchester and NIHR Manchester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) scientists delved into 56 different studies and found that there had been a link between hearing and auditory issues after getting COVID-19.
In just under half of the studies (24) the researchers said that the prevalency of hearing loss symptoms stood at around "7.6%, tinnitus was 14.8% and vertigo was 7.2%.
The study used a self-reported questionnaire paired with medical records to determine the nature of COVID-19 symptoms, in lieu of proper hearing tests, the university said.
“There is an urgent need for a carefully conducted clinical and diagnostic study to understand the long-term effects of COVID-19 on the auditory system," said Professor of Audiology at The University of Manchester and Manchester BRC Hearing Health Lead Professor Kevin Munro, according to the university.
“It is also well-known that viruses such as measles, mumps and meningitis can cause hearing loss; little is understood about the auditory effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus," he added. "Though this review provides further evidence for an association, the studies we looked at were of varying quality so more work needs to be done.”
Munro is currently heading a study to test the effects of serious COVID-19 infections on hearing in patients treated in the hospital, and what parts of the auditory system is affected, as well as if urgent care methods could have led to some of these issues.
A recent study by Munro claims 13% of discharged patients report a change in their hearing.
“Though the evidence is of varying quality, more and more studies are being carried out so the evidence base is growing. What we really need are studies that compare COVID-19 cases with controls, such as patients admitted to hospital with other health conditions," said PhD researcher Ibrahim Almufarrij, and co-author of the study.
“Though caution needs to be taken, we hope this study will add to the weight of scientific evidence that there is a strong association between COVID-19 and hearing problems,” he added, according to the report.
“Over the last few months I have received numerous emails from people who reported a change in their hearing, or tinnitus after having COVID-19," Munro concluded. “While this is alarming, caution is required as it is unclear if changes to hearing are directly attributed to COVID-19 or to other factors, such as treatments to deliver urgent care.”
Their findings were published in the International Journal of Audiology.


Tags Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover is the time to ramp up the economy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Baruch Stein

Netanyahu may lose control after elections just like Trump did -opinion

 By BARUCH STEIN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by