Israel becomes first country to incorporate breakthrough leukemia therapy

Israel is the first country to incorporate a breakthrough therapy, the first of its kind in twenty years, developed for cancer patients suffering from an aggressive type of leukemia, that while extremely common, often leaves them with no other treatment options.



Israel became the first country to approve the new therapy, developed by AbbVie, a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. Already after the early stages of the trial, Israel had included the therapy into the State-subsidized health care basket. Results from phase three of the therapy study were only just presented to the virtual 25th European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress that recently took place on June 11-21, 2020.

The combo-therapy, which is simply taken orally, offers these patients an extended length of survival. Patients who took the venetoclax combination achieved improved median overall survival of 14.7 months versus the 9.6 months in the placebo group. Additionally, 66.4% of patients treated with the comb-therapy had a composite complete remission compared to the 28.3 % treated with azacitidine plus placebo. The results from the study constitute a historical breakthrough for patients suffering from acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a relatively common type of leukemia, with 160 thousand patients across the globe who live with the disease. The treatment, a combo-therapy of Venetoclax and Azacitidine, was developed for AML patients who have very little other treatment options as they're often ineligible for bone marrow transplant or intensive chemotherapy."Patients who are diagnosed with AML face a very difficult disease with few currently approved treatment options, and survival in this patient population is low. Patients and their healthcare providers need access to treatments that have demonstrated both safety and efficacy in well-designed clinical trials," said Dr. Courtney D. DiNardo from the Department of Leukemia at the MD Anderson Medical Center, and the chief researcher in the new therapy's trial study.The combo-therapy, which is simply taken orally, offers these patients an extended length of survival. Patients who took the venetoclax combination achieved improved median overall survival of 14.7 months versus the 9.6 months in the placebo group. Additionally, 66.4% of patients treated with the comb-therapy had a composite complete remission compared to the 28.3 % treated with azacitidine plus placebo.

Phase-three results from the therapy study showed a significant increase in survival rates (34%) for patients who were otherwise ineligible for chemotherapy and were given the combo-therapy of Venetoclax and Azacitidine. These results were compared to the control group who only received Azacitidine and a placebo. Patients who received the combo-therapy showed a median survival of five months.

"AML is an aggressive and difficult-to-treat blood cancer and is typically treated with conventional induction chemotherapy. The five-year survival rate is only 29 percent and the treatment landscape has not evolved enough in the past three decades – especially for patients who cannot withstand intensive chemotherapy."

The Israeli Leukemia Group had an active role in early access of venetoclax for AML pts in Israel and was the fifth largest country in terms of the number of patients enrolled in the study. It incorporated the drug into the country's health basket already after phase one results. The move to incorporate the therapy came months after FDA approval, and two years ahead of Europe. The move was an unusual step for the Health Ministry who usually waits for phase-three trail data before approving a drug, however as the AML is so prevalent and aggressive, it was the right decision in Dr. DiNardo's eyes. She encourages regulatory agencies to further consider early access.

"Given the seriousness and aggressiveness of this AML, I’m hopeful regulatory agencies will work closely with the trial sponsors to determine a pathway to provide accelerated treatment access to patients in a timely fashion."