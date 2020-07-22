Israel hosts US envoy at biochem lab, seeks FDA nod for vaccine prototype

The vaccine being developed at the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), in rural Ness Ziona, began animal trials in March. A source familiar with IIBR activities said human trials were expected before year's end.

A US official described Ambassador David Friedman's visit to the IIBR on Monday as part of the two allies' "robust fight against the coronavirus." Israel's Defense Ministry, which oversees the IIBR, had no immediate comment.

The IIBR is seeking FDA vaccine regulation, the US official added. Asked whether Friedman would help in this regard, the official said only that the envoy "is working tirelessly to ensure that things that (can) help the American people can get to them in the most effective and efficient way."