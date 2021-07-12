“This agreement is excellent news for Israel’s citizens and highlights the unprecedented achievement of the Israel Institute for Biological Research,” said Defense Ministry Benny Gantz. “I anticipate that with this agreement, we will be able to complete the development of the vaccine and enable Israel to produce vaccines independently, because as we have seen recently – the coronavirus is not going anywhere.”

The agreement was struck with Nasdaq-traded NRx Pharmaceuticals. The company will conduct clinical trials on tens of thousands of volunteers in Ukraine, Georgia and Israel, the ministry said. IIBR will continue to stay involved in the process, share knowledge and provide scientific assistance to complete the clinical trials as needed.

The company will also play a significant role in the commercial and marketing processes, as per the MOU.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} The deal was struck by Tel Hashomer Ltd., which won a tender, and was approved by the Accountant General in the Finance Ministry. Tel Hashomer holds distribution and licensing rights, according to a Sheba Medical Center spokesperson.

“I would like to thank the scientists of the institute, who never stop working to secure us - whether it be in the area of defense or health,” Gantz concluded.