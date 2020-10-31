Israel is opening up: Stage 2 coronavirus exit strategy - details

> Schools: Students in grades one through four can return to their classrooms in groups of up to 20 students For a full list of school regulations, click here >>
> Prayer: Up to 10 people inside, 20 outside
> Weddings or similar events: 10 people inside or 20 outside (maximum 20)
> Driving instruction: Instructor and up to two passengers in a private vehicle
> Hair salons and beauty parlors, complementary and psychiatric medical treatments: Open with advanced booking and in accordance with regulations
> Nature reserves and national parks, heritage and antiquities sites in open areas: Open
> Bed & Breakfasts: Up to four units can be used at one time, each unit with only one nuclear family. Pools and other communal spaces cannot be used. Violations subject to NIS 5,000 fine
> Competitive sports training for adults and children can resume, including opening complexes for their use
> Senior and other welfare centers, including libraries for the blind: Open
> Drive-in movie theatres: Open