Israel is opening up: Stage 2 coronavirus exit strategy - details

> Prayer: Up to 10 people inside, 20 outside

> Weddings or similar events: 10 people inside or 20 outside (maximum 20)

> Driving instruction: Instructor and up to two passengers in a private vehicle

> Hair salons and beauty parlors, complementary and psychiatric medical treatments: Open with advanced booking and in accordance with regulations

> Nature reserves and national parks, heritage and antiquities sites in open areas: Open

> Bed & Breakfasts: Up to four units can be used at one time, each unit with only one nuclear family. Pools and other communal spaces cannot be used. Violations subject to NIS 5,000 fine

> Competitive sports training for adults and children can resume, including opening complexes for their use

> Senior and other welfare centers, including libraries for the blind: Open

> Drive-in movie theatres: Open