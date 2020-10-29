Children are going back to school: Here is what to expect

Here is what parents and students can expect:

> Grades one and two will be divided in half with up to 20 students in each group.

> Grades three and four will be divided into capsules of up to 20 students.

Municipalities that can offer more days within the framework of the approved safety regulations can do so.



> School buses: Large buses will transport capsules of students with a row dividing children in different groups; all students will wear masks on buses, too.

> Teacher can instruct up to three classrooms of students. > Children will eat their lunches and snacks in open spaces if weather permits; if not, then they will eat at their individual desks. > Students will be required to wear masks in class and during breaks.



> After-school programs: Can operate with up to 28 children from as many as three classrooms of the same age.

> Enrichment programs: Teachers can only work with consistent groups of students from the same educational institution.

> Agricultural programs: Students will learn in consistent groups with students from the same school.

First through fourth graders will return to their classrooms on Sunday, after the coronavirus cabinet approved an outline that was agreed upon by both the Health and Education ministries.