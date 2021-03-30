Israel may not be able to provide next vaccine round - COVID czar

If Israel does not speedily sign purchase agreements for NIS 3.5 billion worth of additional vaccines, the country may not be able to vaccinate its children or provide citizens with booster shots against vaccine-resistant variants or if immunity wanes, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

“There is real competition to buy vaccines by countries around the world,” Ash said. “We want to reserve our place at the top of the list and not be pushed down to the end so that we cannot get them [ vaccines ] when they are most needed.”

He said that Israel currently has enough doses to inoculate anyone over 16 who wants the jab. The contracts are forward-looking – “required for we don’t know when” – but likely in the next year or two.

“Countries are really struggling to get them now and they all want to secure future vaccines. As such, we need to move fast,” he said.

Ash’s warning came after a cabinet meeting that was set to take place on Monday and at which ministers were likely to approve the purchase of the requested vaccines was pushed off due to a conflict between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.

Gantz canceled the meeting because of Netanyahu’s refusal to approve the permanent appointment of a justice minister. Gantz’s term as acting justice minister is set to end April 5.

The government was also expected to approve an additional NIS 3.5b. in funds for the health system.

Following the meeting, Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy attacked the political crisis and warned that the delay could both harm Israel’s ability to procure future vaccines and would result in a “lack of budget for day-to-day management of the fight against coronavirus.”

Ash made his statements after the Health Ministry earlier in the day cautioned in a public statement that “in Israel there is stock only for the current round of vaccinations” and therefore “there is an important need to purchase millions of additional vaccines to prepare for various scenarios.”

“Thanks to the vaccines, Israel is the first to emerge from the coronavirus crisis; thanks to the procurement we seek to make, Israel will continue to be protected,” the ministry concluded.

More than 5.2 million Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, among them more than 4.7 million who have received both doses. Health officials are still unsure about how long the vaccines will last and they cannot know if there will be a variant that requires a booster.

Israel hit the lowest percentage of positive daily cases since the summer of 0.9% on Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported. Only 356 people were diagnosed with the virus on Monday, the ministry reported Tuesday morning.

Moreover, Israel no longer has any “red zones.” There are a limited number of orange zones; the rest are green and yellow.

The Coronavirus Knowledge and Information Center reported that the reproduction rate – also known as the “R” – was down to 0.53.