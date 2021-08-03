The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel ranks second in world in coronavirus innovation - study

In a new report by the research center StartupBlink, Israel was responsible for 38 pandemic-related innovations out of 1,300, second only to the US.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 3, 2021 14:44
PLACING FOOD in a box attached to AI-powered robot Ariel for delivery to a guest at Johannesburg’s Hotel Sky last month. The novel mirrors character development between an Artificial Friend and humans (photo credit: SUMAYA HISHAM/REUTERS)
PLACING FOOD in a box attached to AI-powered robot Ariel for delivery to a guest at Johannesburg’s Hotel Sky last month. The novel mirrors character development between an Artificial Friend and humans
(photo credit: SUMAYA HISHAM/REUTERS)
Israel ranked second in the world for coronavirus solution innovation, after only the United States, according to a new report by research center StartupBlink.
Israel placed ahead of Canada, Belgium, and Switzerland in the top spots. The top-ranked countries were unchanged from last year.
"If there is one message from the COVID–19 crisis and the mapping of the innovations by StartupBlink, it is this: Innovators can and have risen to the challenge," said Pradeep Kakkattil, Director of the office of innovation at UNAIDS. "It is time for the world to invest in leveraging these solutions to save lives now!"
Israel was the source of 38 pandemic-related innovations on a list of more than 1,300 compiled by StartupBlink.
"Israel is a relatively small country that has always excelled in innovation; it’s no surprise Israel has overperformed in creating solutions to combat the COVID–19 pandemic," the report said. "Other than producing innovation, Israel has also deployed mass vaccination faster than any other country in the world."
Israel placed strongest in the categories of prevention, treatment, and diagnostics, the report added.
Several Israeli innovations were singled out as being particularly notable.
Temi Robots, designed in Tel Aviv, has been deployed in hospitals in China, Japan, and the USA to enable COVID–19 patients to consult with their doctors and to automate the temperature-taking process at a distance.
Haifa-based Resmetrix has developed a wearable respiratory monitoring system that accurately monitors the respiratory pattern of respiratory disease patients (such as Asthma), sending alerts to the patient's smartphone and the medical team when early signs of respiratory deterioration occur.
A Vaccine Tracker maintained in Tel Aviv was also found noteworthy as a live dashboard of how the COVID–19 vaccine is being administered across the globe.
Teva Pharmaceuticals was also recognized as a 'champion' Chloroquine treatment manufacturer.
Among cities, Tel Aviv was ranked sixth most innovative in the world, Haifa ranked #40, and Jerusalem came in at 93.
StartupBlink recently ranked Israel’s start-up ecosystem third in the world in its annual Startup Ecosystem Index Report. The United States came in first by a wide margin, and the UK came in second, narrowly beating Israel, the Haifa-based research center said in June.  


Tags Israel start up nation innovation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs an Olympics-sized change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by