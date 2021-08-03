Israel ranks second in world in coronavirus innovation - study

Israel ranked second in the world for coronavirus solution innovation, after only the United States, according to a new report by research center StartupBlink.

Israel placed ahead of Canada, Belgium, and Switzerland in the top spots. The top-ranked countries were unchanged from last year.

"If there is one message from the COVID–19 crisis and the mapping of the innovations by StartupBlink, it is this: Innovators can and have risen to the challenge," said Pradeep Kakkattil, Director of the office of innovation at UNAIDS. "It is time for the world to invest in leveraging these solutions to save lives now!"

Israel was the source of 38 pandemic-related innovations on a list of more than 1,300 compiled by StartupBlink.

"Israel is a relatively small country that has always excelled in innovation; it’s no surprise Israel has overperformed in creating solutions to combat the COVID–19 pandemic," the report said. "Other than producing innovation, Israel has also deployed mass vaccination faster than any other country in the world."

Israel placed strongest in the categories of prevention, treatment, and diagnostics, the report added.

Several Israeli innovations were singled out as being particularly notable.

Temi Robots, designed in Tel Aviv, has been deployed in hospitals in China, Japan, and the USA to enable COVID–19 patients to consult with their doctors and to automate the temperature-taking process at a distance.

Haifa-based Resmetrix has developed a wearable respiratory monitoring system that accurately monitors the respiratory pattern of respiratory disease patients (such as Asthma), sending alerts to the patient's smartphone and the medical team when early signs of respiratory deterioration occur.

A Vaccine Tracker maintained in Tel Aviv was also found noteworthy as a live dashboard of how the COVID–19 vaccine is being administered across the globe.

Teva Pharmaceuticals was also recognized as a 'champion' Chloroquine treatment manufacturer.

Among cities, Tel Aviv was ranked sixth most innovative in the world, Haifa ranked #40, and Jerusalem came in at 93.