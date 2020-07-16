Israel secures more Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

Earlier in the week , health officials said that the country was running low and some hospitals, including Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer and Rambam Medical Center in Haifa reported that they had none.

“We are trying to get a hold of it,” Sheba’s Galia Rahav told the Post on Sunday, accusing US President Donald Trump of buying all the drug for America and leaving none for the rest of the world, including America’s allies.

Remdesivir has proved effective in the treatment of some patients with severe COVID019, the disease that results from the novel coronavirus.

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Gilead Sciences, the creators of the drug, reported that Remdesivir potently inhibited the virus in human lung cell cultures and that it improved lung function in mice infected with the virus, a report by Vanderbilt said earlier this week. Other studies suggested that patients who received the drug recovered more quickly.

It is unclear how Israel obtained the drug, but earlier this week sources told the Post that the country would not refrain from using “intelligence” or “diplomatic” means to secure it.