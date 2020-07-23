Israel to sign agreement with vaccine company in advanced testing stages

Israel is expected to sign an agreement worth hundreds of millions of dollars with Californian company Arcturus, which is currently in the advanced testing stages of a coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Thursday.The company, which would be the second vaccine creator that Israel signs with following Moderna, has already had successful testing with animals and is moving into human testing and will receive Israel's funds according to the levels of success of the various stages of testing. If the company manages to produce a successful vaccine, it will provide Israel with four million. Singapore's Health Sciences Authority approved the clinical trials for the vaccine – which will be tested in Singapore’s Duke-NUS Medical School – on Wednesday, after which the company announced that it plans on entering those human trials as soon as possible.Lunar-COV19, the vaccine developed by Arcturus, is designed to potentially produce a low-dose and single-shot vaccine. The team working on it in Duke-NUS has worked with coronaviruses in the past, including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).Arcturus has partial roots in Israel as it merged with Israel's Alcobara Ltd. in 2017 and ordinarily focuses on creating treatments for rare diseases and vaccines.Approximately 108 adults will be taking part in the vaccine testing, acording to CNBC. There are over 140 candidate vaccines in the pre-clinical evaluation state throughout the world and 24 in clinical evaluation, according to the World Health Organization.Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.