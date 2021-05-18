The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel under attack: Moderate, mild injuries? Shock? What the terms mean

When hospitals report that people were treated for shock or are in moderate condition, what does it really mean?

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 18, 2021 15:13
An ambulance heads towards the city of Zarqa on the highway between Jordanian capital of Amman and Zarqa, September 11, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED)
An ambulance heads towards the city of Zarqa on the highway between Jordanian capital of Amman and Zarqa, September 11, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED)
 Thousands of Hamas rockets have terrorized Israeli society in the last week. Some two-thirds of Israelis are under attack and hundreds have been injured as a result of the rockets.
When hospitals report that people were treated for shock or are in moderate condition, what does it really mean?
Dr. Debra West, head of Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital’s Urgent Care and Trauma Center, helped explain:

Matzav enosh - Mortal condition

As it sounds, someone in mortal condition is in an immediate, life-threatening situation and must undergo an immediate, life-saving procedure to survive – usually in the operating room or intensive care unit.
West said an example is someone who has a penetrating head injury, or open head injury. In these situations, the skull pieces that broke or any object – such as a piece of shrapnel – must be immediately removed, swelling reduced and blood drained to save the person’s life. 

Matzav kashe - Serious condition

A person who is seriously wounded is someone whose life is in immediate danger but who is not undergoing resuscitation at that particular time. 
West explained that serious patients have medical challenges in one of three areas – "ABC": airway, breathing or circulation. 
For example, a patient could have an injury to their neck that is compromising their airways. Breathing relates to the lungs. A person could have a severe injury to their lungs, such as a hole in their lungs with air leaking out. The circulation system could be bleeding into the abdomen, such as if the spleen or liver is punctured.
“They are people whose life is in immediate danger if we don’t control the problem,” West said. 

Matzav beinoni - Moderate condition

These people have either lost a limb or have an immediate danger to one of their limbs, or have an injury to their lower spinal cord that could result in paralysis.  
“His blood pressure and heart rate are stable,” West said. “Their life is overturned, but they are in no immediate danger so we describe them as moderate.”

Matzav kal - Mild condition

A person in mild condition is neither in immediate danger nor is his or her limb in immediate danger. Examples could be people with broken limbs, dislocation of limbs or major lacerations.
“These injuries are primarily to the face or limbs,” West said, noting that some of these people require orthopedic or plastic surgery.
She said that when patients enter the emergency department, they are divided between mortal, serious, moderate and mild and treated accordingly.
“We have to prioritize because we have more injured people than resources,” West said. 
What about “shock?”
Many patients arrive at the emergency room with the first signs of post-trauma. They are confused, bewildered and anxious and usually do not understand what is happening, West said. 
The first thing the hospital does when someone comes in after a trauma is make sure that there is not a bodily injury to which they are not away, because sometimes shock can result from a physical wound.
“If someone is losing a lot of blood, they can look anxious, be sweating and confused,” West said. “When people are in shock, they don’t pay attention to pain and could have a shrapnel wound and not feel it because they are running on adrenaline.”
The doctor asks how close the person was to a missile or shrapnel and fully undresses the individual to look for injuries. Only then, will the doctor diagnose a person with shock.
People who are diagnosed with shock undergo a psychological assessment with the aim of preventing post-traumatic stress disorder as much as possible. The hospital will also assess the social situation and sometimes bring in a social worker to assist the person or family. 
“One family last week came in together and they had a dog on their lap,” West recalled. “Who brings a dog to the emergency room? It turned out that their home had been destroyed and so we had a social worker help find a solution.”
West added that post-trauma can be “more debilitating than physical injury” and can “have an even longer lasting effect.”
Finally, how do people die on the way to the bomb shelter – even when they are not hit by shrapnel?
“Elderly people fall and hit their heads, they are blood thinners and they bleed into their brains and die,” West said as an example. “People die of heart attacks from psychological trauma, too.”
She said that, "these people are direct casualties of war.”


Tags Gaza rockets hospital trauma
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to better coordinate the image war - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

As violence rages, Netanyahu is eating what he cooked

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Pamela Peled

An open letter to Naftali Bennett: Heal our country

 By PAMELA PELED

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by