Israel under attack: Moderate, mild injuries? Shock? What the terms mean

When hospitals report that people were treated for shock or are in moderate condition, what does it really mean?

Dr. Debra West, head of Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital’s Urgent Care and Trauma Center, helped explain:

Matzav enosh - Mortal condition

As it sounds, someone in mortal condition is in an immediate, life-threatening situation and must undergo an immediate, life-saving procedure to survive – usually in the operating room or intensive care unit.

West said an example is someone who has a penetrating head injury, or open head injury. In these situations, the skull pieces that broke or any object – such as a piece of shrapnel – must be immediately removed, swelling reduced and blood drained to save the person’s life.

Matzav kashe - Serious condition

A person who is seriously wounded is someone whose life is in immediate danger but who is not undergoing resuscitation at that particular time.

West explained that serious patients have medical challenges in one of three areas – "ABC": airway, breathing or circulation.

For example, a patient could have an injury to their neck that is compromising their airways. Breathing relates to the lungs. A person could have a severe injury to their lungs, such as a hole in their lungs with air leaking out. The circulation system could be bleeding into the abdomen, such as if the spleen or liver is punctured.

“They are people whose life is in immediate danger if we don’t control the problem,” West said.

Matzav beinoni - Moderate condition

These people have either lost a limb or have an immediate danger to one of their limbs, or have an injury to their lower spinal cord that could result in paralysis.

“His blood pressure and heart rate are stable,” West said. “Their life is overturned, but they are in no immediate danger so we describe them as moderate.”

Matzav kal - Mild condition

A person in mild condition is neither in immediate danger nor is his or her limb in immediate danger. Examples could be people with broken limbs, dislocation of limbs or major lacerations.

“These injuries are primarily to the face or limbs,” West said, noting that some of these people require orthopedic or plastic surgery.

She said that when patients enter the emergency department, they are divided between mortal, serious, moderate and mild and treated accordingly.

“We have to prioritize because we have more injured people than resources,” West said.

What about “shock?”

Many patients arrive at the emergency room with the first signs of post- trauma . They are confused, bewildered and anxious and usually do not understand what is happening, West said.

The first thing the hospital does when someone comes in after a trauma is make sure that there is not a bodily injury to which they are not away, because sometimes shock can result from a physical wound.

“If someone is losing a lot of blood, they can look anxious, be sweating and confused,” West said. “When people are in shock, they don’t pay attention to pain and could have a shrapnel wound and not feel it because they are running on adrenaline.”

The doctor asks how close the person was to a missile or shrapnel and fully undresses the individual to look for injuries. Only then, will the doctor diagnose a person with shock.

People who are diagnosed with shock undergo a psychological assessment with the aim of preventing post-traumatic stress disorder as much as possible. The hospital will also assess the social situation and sometimes bring in a social worker to assist the person or family.

“One family last week came in together and they had a dog on their lap,” West recalled. “Who brings a dog to the emergency room? It turned out that their home had been destroyed and so we had a social worker help find a solution.”

West added that post-trauma can be “more debilitating than physical injury” and can “have an even longer lasting effect.”

Finally, how do people die on the way to the bomb shelter – even when they are not hit by shrapnel?

“Elderly people fall and hit their heads, they are blood thinners and they bleed into their brains and die,” West said as an example. “People die of heart attacks from psychological trauma, too.”

She said that, "these people are direct casualties of war.”