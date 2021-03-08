Israeli AI firm Nucleai, Sheba launch partnership for data collaboration

This new partnership will see Nucleai gain access to millions of patient records at Israel's largest hospital , which will include pathology images, clinical data, genomics and radiomics, along with other data modalities.

This is not the first time Nucleai and Sheba have collaborated, with the two having an existing collaboration to work on identifying the histological biomarkers that can predict the body's response to immunotherapy for non-small-cell lung cancer patients.

This was done with the help of Sheba's Institute of Pathology, a world leader in pathology that acts as a center for diagnosis and research for pathology precision medicine.

Together, Nucleai and the ARC Innovation Center formed a team led by the Pathology Institute head Prof. Iris Barshack along with many of Sheba's and Nucleai's specialists to identify biomarkers in other cancer types and treatment modalities.

One success to come out of this partnership was a successful study that demonstrated the prediction efficiency of tumor microenvironment AI-based analysis for breast cancer. These findings were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 conference.

Together, Sheba and Nucleai are working to advance the study of technological and AI-based solutions to aid in the discovery of histological biomarkers.

“We look forward to leveraging Sheba’s multi-omics data repository to advance our AI and machine learning algorithms and continue to build the most robust digital pathology platforms in the market,” Nucleai founder and CEO Avi Veidman said in a statement.