The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli AI firm Nucleai, Sheba launch partnership for data collaboration

Sheba and Nucleai are working to advance the study of technological and AI-based solutions to aid in the discovery of histological biomarkers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 8, 2021 02:18
Sheba Medical Center campus (photo credit: Courtesy)
Sheba Medical Center campus
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli artificial intelligence-powered image analysis firm Nucleai is partnering up with Sheba Medical Center's ARC Innovation Center for a new strategic data collaboration.
This new partnership will see Nucleai gain access to millions of patient records at Israel's largest hospital, which will include pathology images, clinical data, genomics and radiomics, along with other data modalities.
This is not the first time Nucleai and Sheba have collaborated, with the two having an existing collaboration to work on identifying the histological biomarkers that can predict the body's response to immunotherapy for non-small-cell lung cancer patients.
This was done with the help of Sheba's Institute of Pathology, a world leader in pathology that acts as a center for diagnosis and research for pathology precision medicine. 
Together, Nucleai and the ARC Innovation Center formed a team led by the Pathology Institute head Prof. Iris Barshack along with many of Sheba's and Nucleai's specialists to identify biomarkers in other cancer types and treatment modalities. 
One success to come out of this partnership was a successful study that demonstrated the prediction efficiency of tumor microenvironment AI-based analysis for breast cancer. These findings were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 conference.
Together, Sheba and Nucleai are working to advance the study of technological and AI-based solutions to aid in the discovery of histological biomarkers.
“We look forward to leveraging Sheba’s multi-omics data repository to advance our AI and machine learning algorithms and continue to build the most robust digital pathology platforms in the market,” Nucleai founder and CEO Avi Veidman said in a statement.


Tags technology sheba medical center Artificial intelligence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why the Pope's visit to Iraq is of symbolic importance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Salem Alketbi

Major powers have interest in joining forces - comment

 By SALEM ALKETBI

My Word: Following the lights in Jerusalem and beyond

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in a religious war between haredi, democratic forces - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Conversion challenge must be solved by Knesset - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
3

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by