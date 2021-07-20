Israeli and Japanese companies join forces in lunar industry

Helios, an Israeli startup, plans to join Japan-based ispace's second and third missions to the lunar surface to demonstrate its technology to produce oxygen and metals on the lunar surface, according to a press release that was published on Monday.
"The technology we are developing is part of the value chain that enables the establishment of permanent bases away from Earth," said Jonathan Geifman, Helios's co-founder and CEO
Helios' technology, called Lunar Extractor 1 and Lunar Extractor 2, aims to demonstrate the production of oxygen and metals from local resources, such as the Moon's soil which has over 40% oxygen by weight. The first extractor is designed to separate the oxygen from the soil. "ispace, as a pioneer in building the cislunar ecosystem, is honored to provide our lunar transportation service and assist Helios to demonstrate their technology on the Moon," said Takeshi Hakamada, Founder & CEO of ispace.
A signing ceremony between the Israeli and Japanese companies was hosted by the Japanese Ambassador to Israel, Koichi Mizushima. The agreement allows ispace to deliver Helios' technology to the lunar surface by the end of 2023 and mid 2024.